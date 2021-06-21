Rutland Barracks/ Theft of a Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B402413

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: Between May 18th, 2021, and June 18th, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of a Motor Vehicle

On Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 0907 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police took a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in the Town of Mendon, Vermont. During the investigation, Troopers learned that the vehicle was last seen thirty (30) days before the report was filed. The vehicle is described as a 1990 Jeep Wrangler bearing Vermont registration FXD305. Troopers are asking for the public's assistance in locating this vehicle. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle please contact Trooper Hall of the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

See attached photos of the vehicle.

COURT: Rutland County

