Rutland Barracks/ Theft of a Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B402413

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jonathan Hall                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: Between May 18th, 2021, and June 18th, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of a Motor Vehicle

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                          

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Friday, June 18th, 2021 at 0907 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police took a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in the Town of Mendon, Vermont. During the investigation, Troopers learned that the vehicle was last seen thirty (30) days before the report was filed. The vehicle is described as a 1990 Jeep Wrangler bearing Vermont registration FXD305. Troopers are asking for the public's assistance in locating this vehicle. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle please contact Trooper Hall of the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.   

 

See attached photos of the vehicle.

 

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME: 

COURT: Rutland County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraign

 

 

