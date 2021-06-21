Council appoints three new EU special representatives for the Sahel, Central Asia and the Horn of Africa

The Council appointed three new EU special representatives (EUSRs) as follows:

Emanuela Claudia Del Re has been appointed EUSR for the Sahel from 1 July 2021 until 30 August 2022. Ms. Del Re is an Italian national with a long academic career, having conducted extensive research in conflict areas in the Middle East, Central Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. She is a member of the Italian Parliament and she served as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

Terhi Hakala has been appointed EUSR for Central Asia from 1 July 2021 until 28 February 2023. Ms. Hakala is a Finnish career diplomat with extensive experience in the EU's Eastern neighbourhood and Central Asia, including in the context of OSCE. She served in various diplomatic postings abroad, including at Ambassador level, among others in Russia, South and South-East Asia, and Geneva. She was most recently Ambassador of Hybrid Affairs, Technology and Security in the Foreign Ministry of Finland.

Annette Weber has been appointed EUSR for the Horn of Africa from 1 July 2021 until 30 August 2022. Ms. Weber is a German national with over 25 years of experience in the region having facilitated peace talks at the highest political levels. She has an established track record of advising the UN, the EU and the German government on the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region. She is also a speaker at the Munich Security Conference on regional issues.

EUSRs promote EU policies and interests in specific regions and countries, as well as on issues of particular concern or interest for the European Union. They play an active role in efforts to consolidate peace, stability and the rule of law. The first EUSRs were appointed in 1996. Currently, nine EUSRs support the work of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.