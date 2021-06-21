Wisp is Now LegitScript Certified

One of the nation's best in providing budget-friendly telehealth regardless of health insurance has received one of the industry’s highly coveted certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. announced today that it is now LegitScript Certified.

“The LegitScript Certification is one of the premier certifications within the telehealth industry, so it is a tremendous honor for us to receive this certification,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Swartz explained that the LegitScript Certification provides a recognized stamp of approval for healthcare merchants, addiction treatment providers, and CBD product manufacturers and merchants.

As the leading third-party certification expert in complex healthcare sectors, LegitScript, according to Swartz, has earned the trust of regulatory authorities, credit card companies, major search engines, and e-commerce platforms around the world, including Visa, Google, Bing, Facebook, and Amazon.

Many of the world’s leading companies require or recognize LegitScript certification programs in the healthcare and addiction treatment spaces.

LegitScript currently offers Healthcare Merchant Certification (for telemedicine providers and other healthcare merchants), Addiction Treatment Certification (for drug and alcohol addiction treatment providers), and CBD Certification (for legally compliant CBD products and websites).

Swartz went on to point out that its telehealth services are now available 24/7 and that the company also offers Wisp Care. Wisp Care is priced to ensure that everyone has access to primary care, regardless of insurance. Due to the nature of online care, certain prescriptions and treatments may require in-person evaluations to complete. Wisp does not provide in-person exams nor cover the cost of this additional care.

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

