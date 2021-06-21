Take advantage of the Early Bird Tickets for Military Flight Training 2021

SMi Group reports: Only 9 days to go to get an early bird ticket for Military Flight Training which will convene on 4 – 5 October 2021.

SMi Group are proud to announce the return of the Military Flight Training for its 9th year running, taking place in London, UK on 4-5th October 2021. Military Flight Training aims to comprehensively cover the latest developments in fast jet, rotary, and fixed wing training, as well as national approaches to pilot development and technological advances to synthetic and live training programmes.

In recent news, new research found that despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the announcement of new businesses in the first three quarters of 2020 held promising growth potentials for stakeholders in the military flight training school's market.

As NATO-allied countries are heavily investing in comprehensive flight training systems and platforms, attending SMi's Military Flight Training conference in London taking place on 4th-5th October, will enable you to explore the best approaches to flight training in the 21st Century, along with senior military and industry representatives from Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Sweden, UK, and USA.

SMi have release snapshots of speaker presentations for the Military Flight Training 2021:

Group Captain Paul Cole, Assistant Director Plans, Directorate of Flying Training, Royal Air Force
Raising Military Aviation Training Standards to Enhance Future RAF Operational Capabilities.
•Enhancing the RAF's operational training as it moves towards 5th generation capabilities
•Preparing pilots for operational readiness during international missions
•Overcoming recruitment challenges to ensure the RAF has the necessary human resources for future operations
•Exploring how advanced jet training is utilized to perform the required navigational and formation techniques
•Promoting flight training opportunities amongst cadets

Colonel Karel Valvoda, Director, Multinational Aviation Training Centre, Czech Armed Forces
Multinational Aviation Training Centre: Providing Leading Training to International Aircrew
•Overview of the MATC and its role in providing multinational training
•Harmonising and standardising aviation training and education whilst enhancing the quality levels of pilots
•Improving interoperability and capabilities of participating forces
•Facilitating the establishment of multinational task forces and their joint deployment to areas of operations led by NATO, the EU or the UN

Colonel Jason Caldwell, Director, Directorate of Simulations, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence
Evaluating Mental Workload Using Psycho-Physiological Measures During Helicopter Training
•The process: Information Acquisition, Interface Design and Biofeedback
•Technology in use
•Specific analysis of a flight training event
•Comparative analysis of different events

This two-day event is an invaluable opportunity to meet world-leading experts in the field of pilot training.

Source: FLA News (flanewsonline.com)

9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference
4th-5th October 2021
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK