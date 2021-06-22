The Nhlengelo Primary School provides education to over 500 students under age 12. This donation will allow for the building of 2 additional classrooms.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Ana, California, June 18th, 2021 - The Alumier Foundation is proud to announce that it will donate $70,000 USD to the Nhlengelo Primary School which is located in Bushbuckridge, South Africa. The Nhlengelo Primary School provides education to over 500 students under the age of 12. This donation will allow for the building of 2 additional classrooms.Dr. Corey Hartman, Director of the Alumier Foundation, had the following to say about the announcement. “I am thrilled with what we have achieved with our fundraising efforts. As physicians, we have an obligation and an opportunity to give back, and we also know the power of education. We have much more to accomplish at the school, including establishing a reliable water source, building additional bathrooms, classrooms, and common areas to reduce overcrowding. We know the potential these students possess; they are hungry for knowledge and yearn for a better future”. AlumierMD is a global community of skincare experts united by a commitment to education. The Alumier Foundation is AlumierMD’s primary global philanthropic project. Its initiatives have enabled hundreds of students in South Africa to further their education, thereby changing their lives forever. To date, the foundation has built 8 classrooms, washroom facilities, and other infrastructure to support the education in this community, so that no child is left behind.Principal Lyson Ndluli continues to communicate the impact these efforts have on the quality of education the school is able to provide. “To our friends, the classrooms mean more shelter where there is none and a light in the darkness. Truly the community appreciates this wholeheartedly, and I as a manager have run out of words, except for prayer. God bless you. “ AlumierMD is a true professionally-dispensed medical-grade skincare brand dedicated to the latest advancements in corrective and clean skincare. Our products help deliver therapeutic results for patients presenting a variety of skin conditions and concerns.