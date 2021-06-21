Justice McEvers part of panel discussion at Girls State

Justice Lisa Fair McEvers participated in a panel discussion on civic involvement and public service at the annual Girls State event.
The panel included Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski, Justice McEvers, Grand Forks City Councilwoman Jeannie Mock, Grand Forks City Councilwoman Katie Dachtler, and Representative Cynthia Schreiber-Beck (R-District 25).
The event was organized by the American Legion Auxiliary.
