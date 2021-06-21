WitLink Continues To Set Records During The On-Going Public-Sale

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over $3.1m raised during presale, WitLink have been able to raise an additional $6.7m so far on the ongoing public sale from its Community of supporters for the development of its all inclusive A.I marketplace. Artificial intelligence is witnessing massive growth across the world, with more countries focussing on AI development, there has been a surge in demand for AI professionals, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. The two technologies have been aptly deployed to solve a host of industrial challenges, making them great tools for the future.



WitLink is prepared for the future. It is an all inclusive marketplace designed for AI services and pool of decentralized computing resources with its ecosystem comprising of Witlink Marketplace, WitLink Learn, WitLink Computing & WitLink Ready. In this capacity, WitLink offers all AI and ML enthusiasts such as professionals, AI experts, students, developers and enterprises opportunity to take advantage and benefit from the WitLink ecosystem.

The blockchain-powered Marketplace solves a couple of the major problems players in the AI industry have to contend with such as:

High cost of talent acquisition

Limited talent pool

Limited training programs for ML and AI aspirations

Expensive computing power

WitLink’s features enable it to solve these challenges. Some of its outstanding features are:

It uses Smart Contracts to ensure that people meet their obligations.

Thanks to its dependence on the blockchain technology and its distributed nature, WitLink eliminates the possible loopholes and points of failure that make many computing providers susceptible to cyberattacks.

WitLink also leverages the power of blockchain technology to partner with the leading names in the decentralized computing industry. The partnership will ensure smooth integration.

As a technology designed to offer innovative solution to the ML and AI industries, WitLink is poised to change the future by exploiting the power of blockchain technology.

Market



The utility of AI across various industries is well-documented. The global AI market will be valued at over $733.7 billion by 2027. AI and related technologies will add economic value worth over $15.7 trillion by 2030.

WAI Token



Interested investors in the WitLink project can show their support by buying the WAI token. The ERC-compliant token can serve several purposes such as for purchasing computing resources, offering projects, and rewarding payouts for computing resources.

If you are active on the WitLink platform as a POS token holder, you are entitled to a reward with the WAI token. Aside from that, the token’s monetary value makes it a good option for paying for goods and services across many platforms.

Public Sale



If you are interested in the WitLink project, now is the time to act. The on-going public sale offers you an opportunity to invest in the project by purchasing the WAI token. You can purchase the token with ETH, BTC, USDT, and BCH via https://WitLink.ai/dashboard/user/contribute.

Currently, a WAI token goes for $0.25. Information on listing will be conveyed soon.

Early birds who participate in the first phase token sale are entitled to a bonus of 10% of their purchase. That’s aside from a referral bonus of 5%. For the second phase, a bonus of 7% in purchase and a 4% referral bonus awaits investors while the last phase offers 2% referral bonus and a 5% purchase bonus. However, to qualify for the purchase bonus, you must purchase a minimum of $1,000 worth of the token.



