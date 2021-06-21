Top 3 Predictions for Digital Advertising Industries for 2021

Early in 2021, many predictions in advertising and advertising management revolved around a surge in spending on digital media and the growing popularity of local. But are these predictions so far true? Especially after a turbulent year?

Although we are halfway through this year, some predictions are already coming true, especially as new distribution channels, including ATSC 3.0, provide TV broadcasters with extensive opportunities for responsible advertising, and that digital audio is still experiencing significant growth.

Below are some key industry predictions made after 2021, assessing how true they are halfway through the year.

1. 2021 offers an increasing opportunity for automation

The forecast:

2021 is going to be tough for broadcasters because they want to place finite inventory in an industry with limited advertisers. This creates an increasing opportunity for automation and remote functions as fewer individuals are on site. To keep systems running smoothly, stations can not miss a beat. They must ensure that Toyota does not appear next to a Ford advertisement or that an Anheuser advertisement is not broadcast during children’s programming. Traditionally, all of these operations have taken place at the station, but automation will improve the delivery of remote options that are so important for success in 2021.

As we continue into 2021, reducing these friction points and potential accidents is critical, and automation remains an important solution. To continually improve workflows and achieve success, broadcasters must address pain points within the current media buying and selling process by implementing automation where possible. Some processes you can now automate for immediate impact include:

The introduction of electronic material instructions.

The intake of creative materials, which reduce manual input and associated errors.

Order validation to reduce blind spots.

Creating airtime reports.

2. New distribution channels make way for targeted advertising

The forecast:

A leading trend in 2021 is the ability to target a specific consumer with a more personalized message. Personalized advertising has been a huge pressure for various industries over the past decade, and as the confluence of linear and digital continues, alternative platforms are increasingly being used to distribute this content and deliver an intelligent, accountable message.

According to a recent Forrester report, addressable TV is a top priority for brands as they want to control their message in the media. Consumer demand for video continues to grow, even as their consumer behavior changes, leading to further expansion into more diverse media channels. In fact, 46% of the brands surveyed identified the optimization of new media distribution channels in 2021.

As far as new distribution channels are concerned, OTT, CTV and MVPDs are already notable. ATSC 3.0, or NextGen TV, will also become more important over the course of the year, as increasing station deployments are a significant development in responsive advertising for TV broadcasts.

3. Sound consumption is changed forever

The forecast:

Spotify, Pandora and other similar platforms are already taking over as primary listening channels for consumers rather than traditional, terrestrial radio. But now with the increase in remote work and fewer people in their cars than ever before, the hit becomes even more dramatic and is further impacted by the growing popularity of podcasts. Sound consumption is changing forever, as the world can never return to the ‘normal’ office shuttle. In 2021, traditional radio will have to change its model and offer more streaming features, along with quality content that consumers want to hear to stay relevant.

According to the 2021 Infinite Dial Report, weekly audio listeners in 2021 will reach 193 million, or 68% of the US population. This is an increase of 169 million in 2020. The report also indicates that weekly podcast listening will increase to 80 million (28% of the population), from 68 million (24%) in 2020, while smart speaker ownership will grow to 94 million (33%), compared to 76 million (27%) last year. Among people who work from home, 49% own at least one smart speaker. And a full 88% of Americans over the age of 12, or 250 million people, now own a smartphone.

Clearly, sound consumption is changing forever, and it remains just as true as the work is done remotely. With that said, streaming and podcast audio offer incredible revenue opportunities, but a comprehensive platform for managing and earning all digital audio content is the only way to take full advantage of the potential. These modern technologies allow for extensive content in formats and platforms increase listener and maximize revenue.

Some predictions have yet to be seen, but others are true as the year progresses. New distribution channels are critical, and audio consumption will probably never return to what we experienced before, and local TV continues to gain in popularity. These changes can present some unique challenges, but they also provide important opportunities for the entire media industry.