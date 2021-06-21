'GRAZIA GAZETTE: HAMPTONS EDITION: PRESENTS A CONVERSATION WITH FITNESS ICON TRACY ANDERSON
When I first went to the Hamptons, I was working with Gwyneth and she wanted me to come out with my family for a summer, like over 15 years ago.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness thought leader Tracy Anderson speaks exclusively to Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons on the eve of launching her most ambitious creation yet: the Anderson Moto Air Pro Reformer.
Sure to revolutionize the fitness world as much as her other innovations have, the new invention will launch at Anderson’s Water Mill studio in July. To the fitness mogul, it’s only the latest step in a life dedicated to helping make the world a better place, one mind and body at a time.
“For me, it's about progress and me wanting to do all that I am capable of to help contribute to progress,” she tells Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons. “The human race needs a lot of progress, and I want to make sure that I do my part—so that my children and my children's children have the opportunity to not get hip replacements when they're 30; or to not have disconnected physical feelings; to be able to be and to become their most balanced self and to do it for the right reasons.”
In today’s world of social media “trainers” and celebrity-endorsed diets, that’s a perspective that is increasingly rare.
“Instead of making progress, most people just want to have a gimmick,” she says. “If they have a gimmick and they look relatively hot, or if they can buddy up to a celebrity, then that's enough.”
“I've truly done and forged a life's work that is really meaningful to the fitness industry,” she says, admitting, “I do believe that you can't change a culture before it's ready, and I think that that's why—with all of my meaningful research and studies and work—I still got pushed into a superficial space where people wanted to call me a celebrity trainer over a pioneer. They wanted to know how to get Jennifer Lopez’s butt in three moves instead of how I could help them find their balance with all of my research.”
It was that research that led her to create the Moto Air Pro Reformer, the design and benefits of which are described in the Gazette. For Anderson, there was no place she’d rather launch it than in the Hamptons.
“When I first went to the Hamptons, I was working with Gwyneth and she wanted me to come out with my family for a summer, like over 15 years ago,” she explains. “That summer, my son learned to surf and he loved it and he didn't want to go back to Indiana where I lived. He was like, ‘I really want to stay here.’ We stayed and I raised my son there.”
In some ways, she raised her coterie of devotees there as well. Whether celebrities or summer people, “These are women and men that have been with me for, you know, 15 years,” she says. “These are people that have moved with me and achieved and accomplished with me for so many years.”
For more on Anderson’s latest invention and vision for American fitness, pick up the latest issue of Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons, or visit www.graziamagazine.com.
