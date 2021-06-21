What you need to post to get customers to buy from you: 3 types of text content on social media

Text content is one of the most powerful tools that explains product value to consumers, increases engagement and solves many other business marketing challenges.

Now you can often hear that people are not reading enough and that they are more interested in the information presented in the form of photos and videos. Undoubtedly, visual content is very descriptive and popular among users. However, almost all visual information is accompanied by captions, hashtags and descriptions – that is, texts in various formats. From this we can conclude that text content is the most comfortable and understandable for both readers and search algorithms.

Social media offers businesses an excellent opportunity to communicate directly with their target audience. Thanks to the NAPLAN automated marketing platform, you can create and post texts on the most popular social platforms.

What type of information should be included in a content plan to not only engage users, but also retain their interest, build trust and turn potential customers into real customers? In our article we will talk about the types of text content.

Information: bring benefits and build trust

Interesting, useful and unique posts on social networks promote the company’s products and services no worse, and sometimes even better, than direct advertising. An important condition is that they be posted regularly so that readers get used to seeing them in their news feed and recognizing them among the texts of competing companies.

Information content does not sell directly, but serves to attract and “warm up” the target audience: it creates an idea about the business and its services, demonstrates new or complex products, explains the effectiveness of their purchase and keeps followers on the company’s news.

Based on these objectives, information is divided into the following types:

News content This is general news from the company or the industry, press releases, new product offerings, ratings, strategic vision, upcoming opportunities, vacancies, etc.

This is general news from the company or the industry, press releases, new product offerings, ratings, strategic vision, upcoming opportunities, vacancies, etc. Professional content It contains interviews with professionals, opinions of market leaders and experts, analytical materials, successful cases, positions that explain difficult terms in a language that is understandable to the buyers.

It contains interviews with professionals, opinions of market leaders and experts, analytical materials, successful cases, positions that explain difficult terms in a language that is understandable to the buyers. Image content This category contains information about the company: history of origin, mission and goals, staff qualification, successes and achievements in its field of activity, and the presentation of diplomas, certificates and awards. It also contains posts with responses to objections and negative feedback, as well as interesting practice cases.

This category contains information about the company: history of origin, mission and goals, staff qualification, successes and achievements in its field of activity, and the presentation of diplomas, certificates and awards. It also contains posts with responses to objections and negative feedback, as well as interesting practice cases. Useful content It contains product and service reviews, lists of top products, a summary of product features, thematic collections, checklists, questions and answers, and helpful tips.

It contains product and service reviews, lists of top products, a summary of product features, thematic collections, checklists, questions and answers, and helpful tips. Educational content It contains step-by-step instructions, master classes, secrets and tips and tricks on using products and services.

Professional posting on social media inevitably leads to increased brand awareness. The informative message of the ordinary company builds consumer confidence, stimulates their interest in the products produced and changes potential buyers in the future. You can save time and effort on posting with NAPLAN, as it allows you to post the same content on all your social accounts at once.

Sell ​​content: make readers want to place an order

Sales outlets identify the tasks or issues of the target audience and provide solutions using certain products and services. The purpose of selling content is to encourage users to take a conversion action after reading it.

To achieve targeted actions, authors of the sales positions use special techniques. One of the classic formulas for writing sales texts, for example, is AIDA. It works excellently in the B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) segment.

AIDA stands for attention, interest, desire and action. That is, when writing a text according to this formula, the author first attracts the users’ attention, then they arouse interest, after which the readers must have a desire to get a product or service, and to do so. , they perform an action: buy or place an order.

In addition to AIDA, copywriters have many other formulas based on the components such as trust, motivation, deadline, description of the client’s issues and ways to solve them.

Content sales are not limited to texts with specific product offerings. This category also includes:

posts showing the most popular products or seasonal highlights;

information on promotions, discounts and other offers that are limited in time;

reviews from real customers, who are satisfied with the quality of the products and services, as well as other social confirmation of the popularity and relevance of your products.

No matter how the sales pitches are written, it should always end with a call to action. It is important for the reader to clearly understand what they need to do after reading the text.

The ultimate goal of a sales post or chain of sales posts is to force the user to buy your product or order your service. But conversion actions can also be subscribing to a newsletter, joining a group, re-ordering a call, moving an audience to a product catalog, or performing another action.

Content for entertainment: engage and bring positive emotions

Most users mainly opt for recreation on social platforms. They want to read something positive and enjoyable, that they can cheer up and share the message with their friends. This is what you need to keep in mind when creating entertainment farms.

This type of content is not used to sell directly, it works in a different way. Really interesting posts become ‘viral’, meaning they spread quickly through relocations and popularize your groups on social networks. The entertainment content may include ‘ambient’ posts, interesting facts, ‘bad’ advice, memes, funny captions and comments on images and videos related to your products and services.

Another important function of entertainment content is the involvement of the audience. To do this, various contests, gifts, polls, tests, marathons or flash mobs are used. Participation in such events stimulates subscribers. They post, like and actively comment on your posts, increasing the reach.

Gradually, a community, a group of people with similar interests, can be created around the business. Often, members of such communities act as trademark advocates by giving positive feedback and disseminating information about the company and its offerings to their acquaintances.

Placing entertainment content therefore increases brand loyalty, makes it recognizable and increases the number of potential customers.

Social media content ratio

The experience of many SMM professionals shows that the optimal social media content ratio is as follows:

information content – 50%;

content sales – 30%;

entertainment content – 20%.

Sometimes the division of content into different types is quite conventional. For example, some informational reports may cause the reader to buy, just as selling texts can be informative, and entertainment content may contain information that is useful to the audience. However, it is still necessary to distinguish this type of content as it is used to solve various problems and that it is necessary to encourage users to perform certain actions.

Plan your placements to meet your goals, and use services like NAPLAN to easily distribute your company’s content among all popular social platforms and messengers.