$217.66 Billion Revenue Paints and Coatings Market to Worth by 2028; PPG Acquires Hemmelrath Lackfabrik to Reinforce Its Portfolio of Automotive Coatings: Fortune Business Insights™

The global paints and coatings market size is projected to reach USD 217.66 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The development of environment-friendly coatings by companies is expected to bring new dimensions of growth in the market,

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The paints and coatings market size stood at USD 145.15 billion in 2020 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The paints & coatings release toxic substances known as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). Moreover, VOCs cause significant harm to the environment, contributing to smog formation and Ozone Layer depletion. Many leading companies in the coatings and paints industry are developing and launching eco-friendly products to address these issues.

For example, in July 2020, Stepan Company launched the STEPANPOL® PC-6000 series, its next-gen polyester polyols designed to reduce VOC content in polyurethane coatings. Similarly, allnex China released its new acrylic dispersions in July 2020, which can create coatings with zero VOC content. These innovations are leading the trends in this market and fueling its growth.





List of Top 10 Players Covered in the Global Paints and Coatings Market:

Dunn-Edwards Corporation (U.S.)

TIKKURILA OYJ (Finland)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (India)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.)

S K Kaken Co., Ltd (Japan)

RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

Jotun (Norway)

NIPSEA GROUP (Singapore)

Kwality Paints and Coatings Pvt. Ltd. (KPCPL) (India)

PPG Industries, Inc., (U.S.)





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/paints-and-coatings-market-101947





COVID-19 Impact :

Adoption of Innovative Solutions by Companies to Stabilize Business amid COVID-19

The unprecedented health and economic emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled industrial activities in this market. Many businesses have been forced to close down, while some businesses underwent severe financial stress. However, some prominent companies have devoted their time and resources to introduce innovative techniques with an aim to alleviate their operations at manufacturing facilities. For instance, HMG Paints, a UK-based paint manufacturer, remained completely operational and supported higher levels of stocks for finished goods during the pandemic.





Market Segments :

Waterborne Coatings to Account for Maximum Share

Based on resins, the market is divided into epoxy, acrylic, polyester, alkyd, PU, and others. Acrylic resin is expected to hold the largest share due to its drying rate, adhesion, flexibility, and relative resistance properties.

Based on technology, the market is classified into waterborne, solvent-borne, powder coating, and others. Waterborne coatings are expected to account for a significant share during the forecast period due to its increased usage in automobiles, furniture, plastic, wood, and printing inks industries.

Based on application, the market is categorized into architectural, automotive OEM, marine, coil, general industries, protective coatings, automotive refinish, industrial wood, and others.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/paints-and-coatings-market-101947





The Report Encompasses?

Quantitative and qualitative insights into the market size, share, and revenue;

Actionable research into the major drivers and restraints of the market;

In-depth analysis of all market segments; and

Careful evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics shaping the market.





Driving Factor:

Increasing Adoption of Ceramic Coating for Vehicles to Aid Growth

The paints and coatings market growth is increasingly influenced by the rising preference for ceramic coating solutions over conventional wax or paint in the automotive industry. This changing preference is attributable to the wide array of benefits offered by ceramic coatings. For example, ceramic coatings have hydrophobic properties, which ensure that substances such as bird droppings or snow do not stick to the exterior of the vehicle. Harder coatings such as those made from quartz even protect the vehicle from scratches and debris, preserving its fresh appearance even after years of use.

Furthermore, ceramic coatings are highly cost-effective compared to wax, as the latter does not last more than three months and needs to be reapplied regularly. Ceramic car protection is more long-lasting and durable, and with proper maintenance, it can serve for years before needing reapplication. Thus, the emergence of ceramic coating solutions for automobiles is propelling the demand for advanced paints & coatings.





Regional Insights

Promising Progress in the Construction Industry in Asia Pacific to Animate Market Spirits

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the paints and coatings market share in the forecast period because of surging growth in construction activities in Asia Pacific. Driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization in India and China, the demand for paints and coatings is escalating in the Asia Pacific region, creating lucrative business opportunities for market players. In 2020, the region’s market size accounted for the highest share.

North America holds a prominent position in the global market owing to the increasing application of coatings and paints in the refurbishment and remodeling of outdated infrastructures in the region. The market in Latin America is also expected to make substantial gains in the coming years owing to massive infrastructure development projects planned in Peru, Colombia, and Brazil.





Key Industry Developments:

Engineering Sustainable Coatings to be the Key Focus Area for Market Players

Capitalizing on the sustainability trend currently dominating the paints and coatings industry, many players in this market are investing in R&D to build their portfolio of sustainable coatings. Additionally, some companies are strategically acquiring regional players to expand their presence in burgeoning markets.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/paints-and-coatings-market-101947





Key Industry Developments:

August 2020: PPG Industries and Sibi, a supply chain platform, entered into a 4-year-long agreement with Tricon American Homes (TAH) to deliver PPG’s paint solutions. The deal entails TAH utilizing PPG’s low VOC-emitting paint products for its 21,000 single-family and 7,000 multi-family rental properties across the US.

PPG Industries and Sibi, a supply chain platform, entered into a 4-year-long agreement with Tricon American Homes (TAH) to deliver PPG’s paint solutions. The deal entails TAH utilizing PPG’s low VOC-emitting paint products for its 21,000 single-family and 7,000 multi-family rental properties across the US. October 2019: Berger Paints India announced the acquisition of STP Ltd, a construction materials maker based in Kolkata, for an estimated value of INR 167.5crore. The takeover will allow Berger to strengthen its distribution, procurement, and manufacturing of paints and coatings in the flourishing Indian construction industry.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Others), By Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Others), By Coat Type (Clearcoat, Basecoat, Primer, Activator & Fillers), By Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Automotive Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Others), By Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Powder Coating, Others), By Coat Type (Clearcoat, Basecoat,mPrimer, Electrocoat), By Application (OEM, Refinishing, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Polyurethane Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Molded Foam, Elastomers, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Furniture, Construction, Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Footwear, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd