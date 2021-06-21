High Demand of Airborne Sensors in Air Forces Expected to Enhance the Growth of the Global Airborne Sensor Market during the Analysis Period, 2019 to 2027 – Exclusive Business [183 pages] Report by Research Dive

Global airborne sensor market is predicted to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, 2019-2026. Non-scanning sub- segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Defense sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable. North America is expected to lead the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global airborne sensor market is projected to register a revenue of $12,086.9 million at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2019-2027), increasing from $8,500.0 million in 2019. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The demand of airborne sensors is quite high in the defense sector. Airborne sensors are used for various applications by the air forces such as defense intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection operations in military operations. Airborne sensor is an innovative and advanced technology that helps the defense sector in performing their operations smoothly. These are the major factors behind the growth of the market.

Restraints: Airborne sensors are manufactured as per the certification by aviation safety agencies and after high-level of research and development which made the sensors expensive. This is the main restraining factor of the market.

Opportunity: Airborne sensor industry is expanding their reach in multiple industrial sectors apart from defense sectors such as construction, power supply, mining, and agriculture for monitoring the crops, pipeline, geographical survey, and power line mapping. This expansion will create many opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on type, application, and regional analysis.

Product: Non-scanning Sub-Segment Expected to Become the Most Lucrative

Non-scanning sub-segment is estimated to garner a revenue of $7,392.3 million by the end of 2027. Non-scanning airborne sensors are unreceptive sensors and are used like an aerial survey camera. Another feature of non-scanning airborne sensors is that it can collect target’s data with the help of vibration heat or radiation that conveys a signal.

Application: Defense Sub-Segment Expected to Become the Most Profitable

The defense sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $5,555.2 million by 2027 with CAGR of 4.9%. Smart and new innovations in airborne sensors customized for defense is the main reason behind their demand in the defense industry. This is the main factor behind the growth of the sub-segment.

Regional Outlook: North America Expected to Dominate the Market

The North America market garnered a revenue of $2,573.8 million in 2019 and is further expected to surpass $3,442.3 million by 2027, as per the report. The main attributor behind this growth is the presence of most of the major key players of the industry in the region and huge government investments in the manufacturing of smart sensors.

Key Market Players and Strategies

• HEXAGON,

• Thales Group,

• Raytheon Technologies,

• Lockheed Martin Corporation,

• Information Systems Laboratories (ISL),

• Teledyne Optech,

• General Dynamics Corporation,

• Honeywell International Inc.,

• ITT INC.

• AVT Airborne Sensing GmbH

In December 2020, Blue Canyon Technologies, the leading small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, completed its acquisition by Raytheon Technologies, an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the global airborne sensor market in a negative way. Because of the lockdowns imposed across the countries to stem the spread of the coronavirus, manufacturing companies were closed. This has impacted the market in drastic way. However, the leading players of the market are focusing on developing various strategies to revive the market from the pandemic effect.

