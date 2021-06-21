Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Hearing on the 10-Year Telecom Plan on June 22, 2021 from 12 pm to 2 pm

There will be a joint hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance, House Committee on Energy and Technology, and the Joint Information Technology Oversight Committee regarding the Final Draft of the 10-Year Telecommunications Plan

If you would like to provide public input for this session, please email mferrant@leg.state.vt.us 

The hearing will include a presentation by the Department of Public Service and their consultants, a 30-minute Q&A session for legislators, and a 30-minute public input session.

For more information, please see the Department's 10-Year Telecommunications Plan webpage.

