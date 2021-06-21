This Indian SaaS Startup is All Set to Disrupt the Unified Customer Communication Space Globally
Commicado's build a unique customer communication and engagement platform which unifies all comm channels like SMS, WhatsApp, Email in one single platform.
"Our technology is the gamechanger, companies have been providing solutions in this area, however, there is also a new tech eco-system which is changing the way customers engage with brands everyday".”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The customer communication market is growing at a CAGR of 11.2% and expected to reach $2.2 Billion by 2026. Looking at the hyper growth in this segment, there are a lot of SaaS products trying to claim their market share. However, the market seems to be growing at a massive scale as more and more customers are getting pro at technology and are connected to hundreds of applications and digital channels. This led the space of customer messaging, communication and engagement space grow and accommodate multiple SaaS companies trying to solve the complexities with their unique solution.
Commicado is one such early stage SaaS startup which is trying hard to establish its dominance in the already competitive space. Their unique offering is a unified customer communication management platform which is vendor agnostic and hosts the most number of communication channels like SMS, Email, WhatsApp, Chatbot, In-App/Web Brower/Mobile push notifications, Internal Flock & Slack Channels, Tiny URL generator and more.
Currently piloting with some prominent players in logisticstech, Fintech, Dronetech, Marketing Agencies, Retailtech & Edutech, Commicado is focussed on tar-getting multiple industry verticals globally and become a standard SaaS solution for the growing customer communication need. Commicado is right now integrated with major gateway operators for SMS, WhatsApp, Email & Voice and is envisioning direct integrations with Telecom's to provide the most cost effective channels for companies to push their messaging. The company's focus is to provide a Planning, Delivering, Tracking & Optimisation framework to their clients for advanced communication and customer engagement. They also boost to be one of the very few platforms that can manage both transactional and promotional communication.
"We saw a strong need in the market, despite of the fact that there are many players like Onesignal, Messagebird, Twilio, Webengage, Clevertap, Braze and more. We notice that larger players are focussing more on the promotional and campaign management space only and lack covering the entire spectrum. This is where we can add immense value. With Commicado, I think we have a large market to cater to globally with a standardised set of features and we are seeing impeccable traction in APAC market so far and we are looking and replicating this globally".- Sharjeel Siddiqui, Co-founder, Commicado.
"Our technology is the game-changer, a lot of companies have been providing solutions in this area, however, there is also a new tech eco-system which is changing the way customers engage with brands. We have created a tech platform that can do a lot more than just deliver messages to customers. Our technology is hi-tech and we have proven the scale of volumes that we can manage with a few of our pilot projects". - Atul Kapoor, Founder, Commicado.
The company is currently offering free 30 days pilot for a select few customers falling under different industry verticals to perfect their product fitment and is also in talks with a few large angel investors to raise a pre-series A round.
