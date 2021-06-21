Hear from Industry Experts at the 2nd annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2021
SMi Group reports: Speakers confirmed for the 2nd annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2021 which will convene 18th – 19th October.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2021 will consider key developments in the wearable injectors field, including the enhanced demand for on-body injectors and digitalised health as the pandemic highlights the need for self-administered at-home care, managing sustainability in the field, and opportunities for development in oncology.
This conference will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field addressing key drivers of the market including large volume delivery, user-centric self-administration, and digital applications for an enhanced user interface.
You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website: www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/EINPR2. Plus, two interactive half-day post conference workshops on Wednesday 20th October 2021.
One of the key topics that will be addressed is: Device Design, Development and A Patient Centric Approach
Considerations for product development in Connected Health:
•Future trends in connected health
- Outlook for connected devices
- Exploring the ecosystem in healthcare
•User Experience
- Improving the entire patient journey using digital technology
•Setting up a connected eco-system
- Practical considerations for implementation
- Exploring technical and regulatory aspects needed for success
Daniel Latham, Head of Connected Health Product Development, Novartis
Human Factors Patch Pump Pipeline Planning:
•Forming a platform HF strategy
•Gather inputs: Device competitive intelligence and analysis of known use problems
•Assessing the potential users in your pipeline
•Leveraging existing development activities to gain additional insights
Tiffany McIntire, Senior Human Factors Engineer, Roche
Flavia Pircher, Human Factors Engineer, Roche
Considerations for early technology evaluation and selection of large-volume, on-body injectors:
•Patient-centric evaluation: incorporating early human factors evaluations to inform use case boundaries.
•Technical approaches to maximize characterization when drug product is scarce or unknown
•Balancing use, technical, and manufacturing trade-offs in technology selection
Megan Heft, Engineering Manager, Device Development, AstraZeneca
The power of collaboration to deliver sustainable healthcare:
•The presentation will outline how the Sustainable Healthcare Coalition, a partnership of leading companies and public sector agencies, addresses some of the most pressing sustainability issues in global healthcare.
•Case studies of digital approaches and connected devices will demonstrate how healthcare sector industry partners can help the NHS achieve NetZero and bring together clinicians and industry to meet the challenges of improving sustainability through innovation.
Fiona Adshead, Chair, Sustainable Healthcare Coalition
This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Device Development Managers, Senior Connectivity Engineers, Leaders in Device Data Generation, Human Factors Directors and many more. Registration is live on the website and a saving of £200 is available for bookings made before 30th June 2021. Register online at www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/EINPR2
Proudly sponsored by: Quantex-arc and Avery Dennison Medical
Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices
18th – 19th October 2021
Venue: Copthorne Tara Hotel
Scarsdale Place, Kensington, London, United Kingdom
(Virtual Attendance Option Available)
