Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to reach a value of nearly $19.01 billion by 2025, significantly growing at an annual growth rate of 8.8% during the forecast period. The growth in molecular diagnostic devices and equipment market is attributed to factors such as rapid rise in various bacterial and viral epidemics.

The molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics devices and related services. Molecular diagnostics devices are used to diagnose infectious diseases and perform screening by detecting specific sequences in DNA or RNA at molecular level. It helps doctors to prescribe more accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of a disease. This market is segmented into instruments, reagents and consumables.

Trends In The Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market

The major players in the molecular diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment’s used for molecular diagnostic processes. Automation of the process will help to enhance productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process. Computerisation of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not. The major players of the industry are using nanotechnology based Oral Fluid Nano Sensor Test (OFNASET). The test uses a microfluidic-based nano sensor for the detection of oral cancer biomarkers in saliva. In order to keep up with the trend of automation and accuracy, Roche, created cobas connection modules (CCM) to improve scalability and sample-flow efficiency by allowing samples to automatically move between different systems and instruments. Thus, creating a fully automated workflow.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is further segmented based on product, end-user, technology, application and geography.

By Product: Instruments, Reagents, Consumables

By End User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others (Nursing Home, Blood Banks, Point of Care)

By Technology: DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), In situ Hybridization, Microarrays, Mass spectrometry, Others (Southern Blotting, Northern Blotting, Electrophoresis)

By Application: Cancer, Pharmacogenomics, Genetic Testing, Infectious Disease, Prenatal, Neurological Disease, Cardiovascular Disease

By Geography: The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market share, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market players, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Roche Ltd, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

