Global HIV Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The HIV Drugs Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the HIV market is expected to reach a value of nearly $36.46 billion by 2025, significantly growing at an annual growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among people regarding diagnosis and treatment of HIV disease acts as an important driver for the growth of the HIV drug market.

The HIV drugs market consists of sales of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) drugs used for the treatment of HIV infection/AIDS. The market consists of revenue generated by the antiretroviral drug companies manufacturing the anti-retroviral drugs such as nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), entry and fusion inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, and protease inhibitors (PIs) for the treatment of HIV infection.

Trends In The Global HIV Drugs Market

The antiretroviral drugs market is increasingly implementing multi-class combination products for treatment of anti-retroviral therapy. Combination drugs combine multiple medications into one drug form. Example for multiclass combination drugs or single-tablet regimens (STRs), include both NRTIs and NNRTIs: doravirine, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (Delstrigo). Based on drug class, drugs are segmented into Integrase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Multi-class Combination Products, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) and Others. Multi-class Combination Products is the rising burden of HIV and new drug approval. According to WHO, around 690 000 people died from HIV in 2019. Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment through antiretroviral drugs in order to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets.

Global HIV Drugs Market Segments:

The global HIV drugs market is further segmented based on type, application, administration and geography.

By Type: Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Protease Inhibitors, Integrate Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, Chemokine Receptor Inhibitors, Others

By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others

By Administration: Oral, Parenteral

By Geography: The global HIV drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides HIV drugs market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global HIV drugs market, HIV drugs global market share, HIV drugs global market players, HIV drugs global market segments and geographies, HIV drugs market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

HIV Drugs Market Organizations Covered: ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD, Boehringer Ingelheim (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), AbbVie, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Hetero Drugs, Daiichi Sankyo, Emcure, AstraZeneca, CIPLA, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Theratechnologies, Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

