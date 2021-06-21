The Vascular Grafts Industry Grows With The Rising Number Of Renal/Kidney Diseases

Vascular Grafts Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising number of renal diseases is expected to drive the vascular grafts market. End-stage renal disease (ESRD) is the last stage of chronic kidney disease. Since the renal function cannot be recovered at this stage, patients are treated with kidney transplantation or dialysis. The increase in ESRD patients encourages various governments to support the ESRD treatments that drive the dialysis and vascular grafts market. For instance, Centers for Medicare And Medicaid Services (CMS), a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services expects to pay around $10.3 billion in Medicare reimbursements to 7,000 ESRD providers in 2020 for the costs of delivering renal dialysis services. CMS also creates a transitional add-on payment adjustment for certain new dialysis equipment and supplies. Thus, increasing cases of ESRD is expected to drive the vascular grafts market.

The global vascular grafts market is expected to grow from $2.57 billion in 2020 to $2.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The vascular grafts manufacturers market size is expected to reach $3.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Vascular grafting is performed to bypass a partial or complete blockage in an artery by reconnecting the blood vessels. This process will improve the blood flow by redirecting blood from one area of the body to another. Vascular grafts are mainly used in the heart during a coronary artery bypass, in legs to treat vascular diseases, aneurysm, vascular occlusion and renal failures.

The global vascular grafts market is segmented by product into hemodialysis access graft, endovascular stent graft, peripheral vascular graft, coronary artery by-pass graft, by raw material into polyester grafts, ePTFE, polyurethane grafts, biosynthetic grafts, by application into coronary artery disease, aneurysm, vascular occlusion, renal failure, and by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers.

Major players with vascular graft industry shares are B. Braun, C. R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Endologix, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic Plc, Getinge, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Gore Medical.

Vascular Grafts Market - By Product (Hemodialysis Access Grafts, Endovascular Stent Grafts, Peripheral Vascular Grafts, Coronary Artery By-pass Grafts), By Raw Material (Polyester Grafts, Polytetrafluoroethylene Grafts, Polyurethane Grafts, Biosynthetic Grafts), By Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Vascular Occlusion, Renal Failure), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vascular grafts market overview, forecast vascular grafts market size and growth for the whole market, vascular grafts market segments, and geographies, vascular grafts market trends, vascular grafts market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

