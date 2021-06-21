Exclusive new live video streaming service Palm TV breaks entertainment barriers with leading influencer and social media shows

Reaching 20 million+ people globally, the recently launched social media streaming service Palm TV (www.PalmTV.store) is capturing the attention of audiences with their ground-breaking, entertaining influencer podcasts and live tv shows.

The brainchild of successful African Marketing and Tech Media entrepreneur Patrick Palmi, Palm TV showcases leading African influencers connecting with their fans through trending content and an insider look into their lives.

Patrick is no stranger to the digital space. Prior to Palm TV, Patrick founded Multi-Awards Digital Agency Justpalm which he successfully grew from ground to a multi-million-rand agency with presence in five key markets namely South Africa, Kenya, DRC, Emirates, and India. His business acumen and creativity in the digital space has been recognised amongst the top innovators at various local and global awards including Mobile Marketing Smarties Awards (US, EMEA and South Africa), CEO Magazine Awards, Adfocus and being shortlisted at the most acclaimed Loeries awards.

Speaking about his inspiration behind the concept, Patrick said the free service available on www.PalmTV.store, and all social media platforms (@OfficialPalmTV) came off the decline in linear TV viewership where people are now massively moving towards on-demand video streaming services like Netflix, Showmax, Amazon prime video, Apple TV, etc.

“In 2018, I was on holiday in Dubai, and I needed to watch the football world cup finale, but I couldn't watch it on my phone. I searched on social media to see if there were any pages streaming the content live, but there was none (due to restrictions). This was when I was inspired to start a streaming service because I felt there's a ton of people on social media looking for great TV content!”

The very first streaming service that combines the true power of social media, influencer marketing and social commerce, Patrick said his vision was to empower small businesses (https://bit.ly/3cZgp43) across the continent to start getting onto a bigger influential online television platform, advertise and sell their products at a much more affordable price point than traditional TV.

Interestingly a unique selling point of the live stream is its shoppable capabilities which allows small businesses to list their products and viewers to purchase outfits, food and drinks that influential hosts and guests have during the show. In addition, Palm TV also streams live on all Social Media platforms (https://bit.ly/35Fccyu) simultaneously, on roadside digital billboards as well as on smart tv’s in public transport, taxi ranks, golf clubs, clinics, and hospitals concurrently to reach and engage with millions of people.

On a mission to influence the world and become the first African streaming service to be listed in a global stock market, Palm TV currently produces 10+ live interactive and engaging TV programmes per week with an incredible line up of media personalities and social media sensations. The aim is to grow programming to a 24-hour live channel.

“We believe that our streaming service is a central content place for African influencer TV content that can drive true social change and social commerce together globally. We aim to grow the number of influential figures on our platform (actors/ actresses, business moguls, politicians, young artists, sportsmen, etc) to have true conversations with our global community that changes the African narrative and unlock the true potential of our content.”

Speaking about their current leading content generators, Patrick said that they had formed a partnership with South Africa's most influential social media sensations such as Lasizwe, Capro, Nolo Phiri, Pong Pong who have joined the platform to produce a series of live content for viewers. Other media personalities include the likes of Vusi Thembekwayo, DJ Sbu, Enhle Mbali, Ayanda Thabethe, Ayanda Borotho and Zacharie Bababswe.

“Young and popular influencers such as Lasizwe and Carpo are coming up with incredible live, interactive and engaging podcast shows on our platform. A great deal of influencers and media personalities around Africa are also signing up to the platform. Those interested in signing up can visit our website (https://bit.ly/3gGCwOT) for more information.”

Looking to expand the service through strategic local partnerships across three key global markets namely the USA, Europe and Asia, Patrick said they were pleased to have also partnered with French company Caast.tv to bring the first live video shopping in Africa.

“Global e-commerce companies such as Alibaba have proven that live commerce is a new way that shoppers want to engage with and buy online. Caast.tv is confident that live commerce will bring more visibility, conversions and a better customer experience for brands and e-merchants in South Africa. They trust us to be their ideal partner to organise great live shows to make sure brands stand out and sell better through this channel.”

For more information visit Palm TV, www.PalmTV.store and @OfficialPalmTV.