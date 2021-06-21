St. Johnsbury / 1st Degree Agg domestic, 2nd Degree Agg Domestic, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402867
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/20/21 at 1758 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollow Rd, Newark
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated
Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment.
ACCUSED: David Beer
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/20/21, at 1758 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to Hollow Rd in Newark, Vermont for a report of a family fight on a moving vehicle. Investigation revealed that David Beer pointed muzzleloader at the victim during an argument as the victim drove the vehicle. Beer fled on foot before Troopers arrived. Beer was later located and taken into custody
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21 1230pm
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.