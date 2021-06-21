St. Johnsbury / 1st Degree Agg domestic, 2nd Degree Agg Domestic, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402867

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/20/21 at 1758 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollow Rd, Newark

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated

Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment.

ACCUSED: David Beer

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/20/21, at 1758 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to Hollow Rd in Newark, Vermont for a report of a family fight on a moving vehicle. Investigation revealed that David Beer pointed muzzleloader at the victim during an argument as the victim drove the vehicle. Beer fled on foot before Troopers arrived. Beer was later located and taken into custody

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21 1230pm

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.