Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,405 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / 1st Degree Agg domestic, 2nd Degree Agg Domestic, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402867

TROOPER: David Garces                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/20/21 at 1758 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollow Rd, Newark

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Aggravated

Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment.

 

ACCUSED: David Beer                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/20/21, at 1758 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to Hollow Rd in Newark, Vermont for a report of a family fight on a moving vehicle. Investigation revealed that David Beer pointed muzzleloader at the victim during an argument as the victim drove the vehicle. Beer fled on foot before Troopers arrived. Beer was later located and taken into custody

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21 1230pm           

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / 1st Degree Agg domestic, 2nd Degree Agg Domestic, Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.