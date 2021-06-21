Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
25 Ways to Use Social Evidence on Your Ecommerce Website to Increase Your Sales [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to increase the conversion rate of your e-commerce website? Want to know how using social proof on your website can help?

The team of Red website design Share 25 Ways to Use Social Evidence on Your Ecommerce Website in This Infographic.

Here are a few that make the list:

  • Testimonials from customers
  • Introductions of celebrities
  • Case studies
  • Media listings
  • Trust stamps
  • Certifications and badges
  • Platform integrations
  • Ratings and reviews

Look at the infographic for more details.

A version of this post is first on the Red website design blog.

