sdtech to Promote and Distribute Basemark Products in Japan
sdtech, and Basemark have signed an agreement to collaborate in bringing Basemark’s Rocksolid® and BATS products to Japanese automotive industry.HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The professional team of “Design Engineering”, sdtech, and Basemark, the software company offering tools for those developing next generation autonomous and connected vehicles, have signed an agreement to collaborate in bringing Basemark’s Rocksolid® and BATS products to Japanese automotive industry. sdtech will provide Basemark’s products and can function as local support and development team in the Japanese market.
“We are very delighted to form a partnership with sdtech. sdtech has a super professional team who understand the needs of the automotive industry and our products extremely well”, said Sami Niska, COO of Basemark. “I believe our collaboration will bring a lot of value to Japanese OEMs and Tier 1s.”
“HMI development is getting complicated as the digital cockpit is evolving, and it is critical to have the right tools. Together with Basemark, sdtech is now ready to provide the complete solution for everyone in the industry”, said Hirotaka Suzuki, EVP and CTO of sdtech. “We’re thrilled to work with Basemark to enable the cutting-edge HMI experiences, and we believe that this partnership will bring delightful value to users.”
Sdtech has been a reputed design company providing products and services based on human-centered design and its unique “Design Engineering” approach with a focus on design, technology, and data science: such as advanced automobile HMI (human-machine interface) and Karaoke control tablet UI (User Interface) for a major karaoke chain. With its expertise, sdtech offers one-stop services for UI, UX and DX. Together with clients, we support all design processes including consulting, user research, data utilization, UI design and software development to create products and services with new values.
Basemark’s products range from runtime engines and middleware to SoC evaluation and testing solutions. Basemark professional services team supports customers in autonomous drive and HMI development projects from ASIL QM to ASIL D requirements. The company’s Rocksolid® Engine is a world-class, real-time graphics and compute software solution for mission critical applications. Basemark also develops state-of-the-art performance evaluation tools such as the Basemark Automotive Test Suite (BATS) and Basemark GPU. We operate globally and our customer base includes automotive OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and semiconductor companies.
sdtech Inc.
sdtech Inc. was founded July 2015 and is headquartered in Shinagawa, Japan. Number of Employees 72 (as of April 1st, 2021). Capital Stock: JPY 411,800,000 (as of April 6th, 2021)
Basemark Oy
Basemark Oy is a privately held limited liability stock corporation, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. The company was founded in April 2015 (Finnish register ID 2688018-1). Basemark Oy has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Basemark Inc., registered in Delaware, U.S. and Basemark GmbH registered in Munich, Germany.
Tero Sarkkinen
Basemark
+358 40 5577887
email us here