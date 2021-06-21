Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 75 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,370 in the last 365 days.

9 Important Tips and Remarks on Internet Security [Infographic]

E-commerce has skyrocketed over the past twelve months, with the COVID-19 closures forcing most of us to find new ways to shop, which have already established trends away from physical stores and more advanced, streamlined online stores. purchases worsen.

This can have significant benefits, but there are also inherent dangers within the process, especially with regard to sharing your information online, where access may be gained by third parties.

As we have seen in the media, hackers become more shameless in their efforts, and even shut down entire companies and keep them in ransom to get their data back. With that in mind, it’s worth taking extra precautions with your online security – this is where these simple tips come from Personal writing can help.

And while you probably already know most of these tips, it’s worth remembering, and there may even be a few that you did not consider.

Look at the infographic below.

A version of this post is first on the Digital Information World Blog.

You just read:

9 Important Tips and Remarks on Internet Security [Infographic]

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.