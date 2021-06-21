9 Important Tips and Remarks on Internet Security [Infographic]

E-commerce has skyrocketed over the past twelve months, with the COVID-19 closures forcing most of us to find new ways to shop, which have already established trends away from physical stores and more advanced, streamlined online stores. purchases worsen.

This can have significant benefits, but there are also inherent dangers within the process, especially with regard to sharing your information online, where access may be gained by third parties.

As we have seen in the media, hackers become more shameless in their efforts, and even shut down entire companies and keep them in ransom to get their data back. With that in mind, it’s worth taking extra precautions with your online security – this is where these simple tips come from Personal writing can help.

And while you probably already know most of these tips, it’s worth remembering, and there may even be a few that you did not consider.

Look at the infographic below.

A version of this post is first on the Digital Information World Blog.