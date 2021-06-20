Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on Skyland Town Center Retail Businesses and Celebrate 263 New Homes at the Site

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, June 21, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will break ground on the new phase of retail construction at Skyland Town Center. Skyland Town Center, the first town center development in Southeast DC, is an 18-acre mixed-use development that will deliver 275,000 square-feet of retail and more than 400 residential units at completion. A project currently under construction, this long-awaited mixed-use development will create a community of both retail business and residences. The Mayor will also celebrate the ribbon-cutting of The Crest, a 263-unit residential property that began leasing in April 2021.

When: Monday, June 21, at 11 am Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent Gray John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Gary Rappaport, CEO, Rappaport Tiffany Brown, ANC7B

Where: 2704 Good Hope Road, SE *Closest Metro Station: Naylor Road*

All reporters and other media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).