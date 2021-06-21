The ChristGEO Media Group Inc. sets its eyes on Australian market
ChristGEO takes major steps to being a major media player in Australian market.
Jesus looked at them and said, 'With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.'”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ChristGEO™ Media Group Inc., a Christian entertainment and educational company announces today its plans to start heavily marketing in the Australian market.
— Mark 10:27
The world hit a new benchmark of 7 billion people just recently, and Australia is predicted to reach over 27 million by year end 2022. Its population has more then doubled since 1966 (11.5 million).
Australia shows that just under 64% of Australians check the Christianity box.
Australia is recently seeing a tremendous Christian revival. Mega churches like Hillsong Church Australia, dominating world stages, bringing individuals of all ages to a lively and inspirational arena. Showing Christianity in its most loving, inviting setting. Whether it be the Mega Church or the global worship group Hillsong United. Australians are clearly bringing joy and inspiration to people around the world.
CEO, Len Lombardo says this is at the core of the ChristGEO beliefs. not showing Christianity as a boring old school mentality, but a breath of fresh air, life at its finest with the love of God. We expect Australia to be a very important market for us and hope we can help support this growing revival.
The ChristGEO platform allows Christians to connect and surround themselves with like-minded individuals to clear their hearts and minds from trials and tribulations that exist in the world. The common goal at ChristGEO™ is to help others continue their pathway of Christian living through music, social interaction and education that’s entertaining. No one ever said that Christians have to be boring?
Five core values remain intact: integrity, respect, transparency, collaboration and humanity, while continuing to be open, honest and accountable within our team and customers to provide fun enjoyable programming.
