The ChristGEO Media Group, Inc. announces agreement for new talk show " The Dr. Carol E-Love Show"

The ChristGEO Media Group, Inc. Prepares for the launch of " The Dr. Carol E-Love Show" Focus on modern Christian love relationships
Psalm 27:12 The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ChristGEO™ Media Group Inc., a Christian entertainment and educational company announced today its plans to roll out a new talk radio show called "The Dr. Carol E-Love Show". Spotlighting modern Christian love relationships.
— Dr. Carol
The show will focus on the changes we have seen in modern-day courtship. The world of online dating with helpful tips and advice from Dr. Carol. The show will be fun and entertaining, but also extremely educational to promote healthy relationships built in Christ. Combining the eternal word of God with a message of hope, peace, and love to enter into as many relationships around the world as possible.
Dr. Carol has a Ph.D. in Gender & Interpersonal Communication. Teaching people how to have happy and healthy romantic relationships has been a lifelong passion of hers.
Dr. Carol says it is her great joy to be given the honor of being a voice for love around the world. To have a positive healthy impact on growing marriages or marriages on the rocks across the globe.
The show will go from simple lessons on communication with your spouse to what type of text messages you might be sending to your significant other. The show is expected to be a breath of fresh air for many that are seeking to have their relationship built with a solid foundation in Christianity.
The Show will primarily be broadcasted in the United States, Canada & Australia.
The ChristGEO platform allows Christians to connect and surround themselves with like-minded individuals to clear their hearts and minds from trials and tribulations that exist in the world. The common goal at ChristGEO™ is to help others continue their pathway of Christian living through music, social interaction and education that’s entertaining. No one ever said that Christians have to be boring?
Five core values remain intact: integrity, respect, transparency, collaboration and humanity, while continuing to be open, honest and accountable within our team and customers to provide fun enjoyable programming.
