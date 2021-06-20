Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 64 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,368 in the last 365 days.

Damascus to Tokyo 2020: Syrian refugees’ outstanding journeys to the Olympic Video games

Mahmoud left Syria to pursue his dream of competing in badminton on the biggest stage in the world — a dream that is set to come true in Tokyo this summer.

The 23-year-old left Damascus in search of new opportunities, and with it, he left everything behind.

“Leaving… my family, my friends, my homeland. This was the most difficult thing,” said Mahmoud.

“I decided to leave Syria because I wanted to search for the better future for me as a person and also to feel safe, to live a normal life.

“The second reason was to have more chances to continue my badminton career.”

The Syrian civil war began in March, 2011. There are now 6.6 million Syrian refugees worldwide, of whom 5.6 million are hosted in countries near Syria, according to the UN Refugee Agency. In Syria, 13.4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Climbing the mountain

Like Mahmoud, Ahmad Badreddin Wais journeyed from war-torn Syria to Europe to pursue a safer existence.

Traveling by a combination of taxi, boat…

You just read:

Damascus to Tokyo 2020: Syrian refugees’ outstanding journeys to the Olympic Video games

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.