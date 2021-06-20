Suspect and a Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:43 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.