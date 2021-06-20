Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19 June 2021)

New Cases: 52 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,832 Active Cases: 585 Total Recovered: 32,847 (23 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 29 (11 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 1 Total Tests Conducted: 257,172 (590 New) Total Deaths: 1,168 (2 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 383,273 (2,576 New). Second Dose 37,412 (4,148 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

