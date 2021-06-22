Openforce Introduces Independent Contractor Continuous Monitoring and Safety Education, Powered by SambaSafety
Solution improves safety and risk mitigation for organizations that utilize an IC workforce
Together with our partner, SambaSafety, our clients can verify that their independent contractors are driving legally and are receiving the education they need to reinforce safe driving habits.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor workforce, today announced that it has expanded its product offerings to include Continuous Driver Monitoring and Safety Education, powered by SambaSafety®. This unique solution improves safety and risk mitigation for organizations that utilize an independent contractor (IC) workforce by providing a comprehensive 12 months of visibility into a contractor's driving record, while also providing training to improve on-the-road skills.
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
“Contracted drivers are the core of our business, which means that safety is, too. This new solution gives our customers access to the only comprehensive platform to identify and efficiently act on driver risk, keeping roadways safer and insurance costs down,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “Together with our partner, SambaSafety, our clients can verify that their independent contractors are driving legally and are receiving the education they need to reinforce safe driving habits.”
Openforce’s Continuous Driver Monitoring and Safety Education are comprised of two parts: First, the technology continuously monitors motor vehicle records (MVRs) and other data to alert customers in near-real time of violations such as speeding tickets, collisions, or suspended licenses. The second part includes a robust selection of engaging online training lessons designed to develop and retain great drivers and modify high-risk driving behavior.
With Openforce’s Continuous Monitoring and Safety Education, Powered by SambaSafety, organizations will:
• Reduce risk and liability with near real-time alerts on negative driver activity
• Reduce accidents and claims that lead to auto insurance premium increases
• Increase independent contractor retention by intervening early with driver course training that mitigates high-risk driver behavior
• Automate and enforce a consistent driver safety policy across their business
• Understand driver behavior across individuals and groups and take proactive measures for improvement
• Protect their business, independent contractors, and their community with a culture of safety
“SambaSafety has a long-standing relationship with Openforce working to monitor driver safety, and we are excited to expand our work together to train drivers to prevent crashes,” said Allison Guidette, CEO at SambaSafety. “Our companies share the goal of promoting safe driving, which is positive for communities and customers’ bottom line, and together we’ve taken an important and measurable step toward that goal.”
Openforce Continuous Monitoring and Safety Education was developed through a partnership with SambaSafety, whose monitoring and education technology will be delivered through the Openforce contractor workforce platform. Openforce and SambaSafety will be demoing Continuous Driver Monitoring and Safety Training in Booth #106 at the Customized Logistics and Delivery Association (CLDA) Final Mile Forum June 23 – 25, 2021.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor workforce. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their business. Its cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational, and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
About SambaSafety®
Since 1998, SambaSafety is the leading North American provider of cloud-based mobility risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation, and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps employers identify high-risk drivers and enforce safety policies, insurers to make informed decisions, and background screeners to perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks. Learn more at https://sambasafety.com.
