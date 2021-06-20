Aman Ullah : Youngest Musical Artist and Actor of Bangladesh

Aman Ullah musical artist in her Village.

Aman Ullah is a Bangladeshi musical artist composer who has already verified as (Aman Ullah) YouTube official artist channel & the largest music platform.

COMILLA, CHATTOGRAM, BANGLADESH, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aman Ullah is a Bangladeshi musical artist composer who has already verified as (Aman Ullah) YouTube official artist channel & the largest music platform on Spotify. He received the official artist channel on YouTube on 20 April 2021 and also verified on Spotify as an artist. His official Facebook fan page named "Aman Ullah". He started his music career in 2017 with his own small studio. He has makes many instrumental kinds of music. But In 2020 he released his first tracks name "Black Angel", " He said, "It's time to work on my own YouTube channel and international music platform like Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, iTunes, Soundcloud, Jiosaavn, Tidal, etc."Last of all he is proud to be a Bangladeshi verified musician. He also verified at IMDB and much other music platforms.

His acting career started in 2016 by making short videos on YouTube. When his first video was released on YouTube, it spread all over YouTube. Slowly he began to win the hearts of the audience. In April 2016, he became known as a comedy actor among all the viewers in Bangladesh. He made a music video in early May of which he was the artist and composer and uploaded the music video to his official YouTube channel named Aman Ullah. The music video is viewed around 3 lakh times in a day. From then on, he did not have to look back. He continues to receive invitations from many music and movie production companies. Since then, he has been involved in his music career. The audience continues to give mesmerizing songs and videos. His side of the coin was acting in his plays, which helped him become known throughout the movie world.

He said, "I am an ordinary person from the village. My reputation today, my acquaintance has been made possible by my hard work and perfect acting in winning the hearts of the audience. Then this love will never be forgotten. I have wanted to work in media since my childhood." And to be known all over the country. I feel established and blessed to be able to do that today. "

Aman Ullah did his first music with his friends in 2016. Then in 2019 he started working on YouTube. But he was not successful on YouTube then. Then he created a Facebook page on 12 September 2019. He created some funny videos, but unfortunately none of his videos got too much view. So, he stopped creating videos. But in 2020 after lockdown for Covid-19 virus he was too bored sitting home and decided to create videos again. And finally one of his videos got viral on YouTube which got 2M+ views on Facebook. Then the golden period came for him. He was getting more and more followers on his Facebook page and now has a huge amount of audience/followers on social media platforms.

In 2021, he released his new album name "Village Side" and started working on the music industry as a musical artist. He has already uploaded a lot of music and soundtrack on the international music platforms. Some of his musics are feel me, play with my emotion, etc. His musics are already available in different music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, I tunes, Deezer, soundcloud, tidal, jiosaavn and other international platforms.