Teresa Viejo and Thrive Global World Happiness Awards 2021 Laureates for the Communications Category

We need communications and news that bring positivity and hope to our lives. There is good news happening most of the time around the world, but it looks like we are inundated by the opposite.” — Luis Gallardo, Founder & President - World Happiness Foundation

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The objective of the World Happiness Awards is to recognize individuals and communities which are realizing a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all. Anyone from anywhere can nominate an individual or community in one of twelve existing categories. This year, we focus on the new World Happiness Award Laureate in the category of Happiness at Communications (Individual) – Teresa Viejo, for her work and impact on Curiosity as a subject.Teresa Viejo is a well-known Spanish journalist, TV and radio host, and a vocational writer, who distributes her time between radio, television, closeness to readers, and workshops and talks. Her social commitment has led her to become a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF and A Victims of Traffic Foundation.She has written four very successful historical novels, translated into Italian and French, while one was adapted into a TV mini-series. Curiosity is her primary field of work. Curiosity is what opens us to the world and others. It encourages us to explore new opportunities, stirs our creativity, and pushes us toward continuous learning. Curiosity is what makes us flexible in the face of what escapes our mental maps and stops the fear of uncertainty.As Teresa explains, there are no people who aren’t curious. There are only those who either developed it or those who have it asleep. That is why she devised a method to promote and exercise it called ‘The C Training.’ Both in her talks and workshops, individuals and organizations can learn how to develop a curiosity to manage uncertainty in the face of any change, how to stop fears from engulfing you, how to attract the attention of others, and what are the powerful questions that can move a person to action.The C Training is aimed at organizations, entrepreneurs, freelancers, or anyone who wants to “activate” curiosity and open their minds to achieve better results in their professional development. Companies can benefit from this program in numerous ways:They can have more motivated and positive employees and collaborators;Learn a more effective and creative conflict resolution;Reduce communication silos;Encourage continuous learning that starts with the employee himself/herself;Implement innovation and creativity at work;Identify talent and reinforce the sense of belonging to the organization;Reduce the resistance to change of employees, enhancing their flexibility;Reduce cognitive biases.That is why we couldn’t be happier to have Teresa Viejo as one of the laureates of the 2021 World Happiness Awards!Thrive GlobalThe new World Happiness Award Laureate in the category of Happiness at Communications (Community) – Thrive Global, and its brilliant founder and CEO Arianna Huffington.Thrive Global is an organization with a mission to end the stress and burnout epidemic by offering companies and individuals sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance well-being, performance, and purpose and create a healthier relationship with technology. Thrive Global has been born in response to the need to take control of our lives, offering new strategies and tools based on the latest science to address the unintended consequences of these profound and invasive changes.The Belgian philosopher Pascal Chabot has called burnout “civilization’s disease.” And the casualties are proliferating around the world. Recent science has shown that the pervasive belief that burnout is the price we must pay for success is a delusion. We know, instead, that when we prioritize our well-being, our decision-making, creativity, and productivity improve dramatically. Thrive Global is committed to accelerating the culture shift that allows people to reclaim their lives and move from merely surviving to thriving.To accelerate this urgently needed culture shift, Thrive Global has three interconnected core elements: corporate training and workshops, their media platform, The Thrive Journal, designed to be the global hub for the conversation about changing the way we work and live, and an e-commerce platform that offers their curated selection of the best technology and well-being products and services.To scale the cultural shift that’s already happening, the world needs new role models. That’s why Thrive Global brings examples of leaders in business, sports, media, entertainment, and technology who are proving that taking care of ourselves, far from detracting from success, enhances productivity and creativity.The core to a Thrive culture shift is addressing the relationship of humans with technology, which is one of the most pressing issues of our time. People are addicted, and it’s getting worse. Although technology allows us to do amazing things, it also consumes and controls our attention. In an endeavor to correct this, Thrive Global has partnered with Bennett Miller, the Academy Award-nominated director of Foxcatcher and Capote, to create a Silo app. By selectively blocking distractions, alerts, and notifications on your phone, Silo allows you to reclaim space in your life for focus, creativity, and genuinely connecting with the world, those around you, and yourself.What distinguishes The Thrive Journal from other media platforms is that they go beyond informing and entertaining to action. Their goal is to help people bring about changes in their lives by giving them concrete, actionable tips laid out in five pathways: Calm, Joy, Purpose, Well-Being, and Productivity.For these and many other reasons, we are happy to have Thrive Global as one of the laureates of the 2021 World Happiness Awards! All of our laureates will receive recognition by the World Happiness Fest, highlighting and showcasing them in the individual or community category on the World Happiness Awards website and the World Happiness Fest communications channels. Special recognition will be granted to individuals and communities that showcase "broad and/or deep outreach" and "positive impact" within the boundaries of their communities of influence. These relate to cities, companies, countries, hospitals, schools, etc., which, at the same time, showcases the core values of Compassion, Gratitude, Discovery, and Connection embedded in their projects and activities.In collaboration with the United Nations University for Peace along with 300+ international thought leaders, corporate, government, research, and educational institutions, The World Happiness Awards situate happiness and well-being as essential components of global innovation.

