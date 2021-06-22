Dr. Ed Diener and Greater Good Science Center World Happiness Awards 2021 Laureates for the Research Category
Thanks to modern science we are able to bring validated tools, techniques, and resources to help people thrive, rather than just survive.
This year, the World Happiness Awards is once again ready and eager to recognize and celebrate organizations and individuals that are realizing a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all! Our World Happiness Award Laureate in the Category of Happiness at Research (Individual) is Dr. Ed Diener.
— Luis Gallardo, Founder & President - World Happiness Foundation
Ed Diener, also known as ‘Dr. Happiness’ was a leading researcher in positive psychology who coined the famous expression ‘subjective well-being,’ as the aspect of happiness that can be empirically measured. Diener has been one of the leading pioneers in scientific research on happiness for the past twenty-five years. Diener developed numerous research protocols which are currently used by positive psychologists worldwide.
Born in 1946 in Glendale, California, he received his B.A. in Psychology from California State University and his Ph.D. from the University of Washington. For the past thirty years, he taught at the University of Illinois as the Joseph R. Smiley Distinguished Professor of Psychology. Dr. Diener was the president of both the Society of Personality and Social Psychology and the International Society of Quality of Life Studies and the first president of the International Positive Psychology Association.
Dr. Diener’s research was focused on the measurement of well-being, temperament and personality influences on well-being, theories of well-being, income and well-being, and cultural influences on well-being. He has developed several scales that are in widespread use. For instance, his Satisfaction with Life Scale has been cited over 8,000 times in the scientific literature, and his psychological flourishing scale is also being widely used. He has found that, in general, happiness does not just feel good but helps the person function better. Another outstanding work by Dr. Diener was his project to have nations implement national accounts of well-being for policymakers and leaders.
Diener was equally known for his generosity toward students and other scholars. He mentored hundreds and received several teaching awards. Along with his wife and fellow psychologist Carol, he created the Noba project to provide students with online access to free, high-quality textbooks and other educational materials, relieving a significant financial burden for students worldwide.
Dr. Diener has co-edited three books on subjective well-being: Well-Being: The Foundations of Hedonic Psychology, Advances in Quality of Life Theory and Research, and Culture and Subjective Well-Being. He also wrote a popular book on happiness with his son, Robert Biswas-Diener, and authored a book on policy uses of accounts of well-being with Richard Lucas, Ulrich Schimmack, and John Helliwell. Sadly, Dr. Diener passed away on April 27, 2021.
Despite the sad news, we couldn’t be more proud to have Ed Diener as one of our laureates for the 2021 World Happiness Awards!
Greater Good Science Center at Berkeley University
The World Happiness Award Laureate in the Category of Happiness at Research (Community) is – Greater Good Science Center.
Based at the University of California, Berkeley, the Greater Good Science Center studies the psychology, sociology, and neuroscience of well-being and teaches skills that foster a thriving, resilient, and compassionate society. As one of the world’s leading institutions of research and higher education, the GGSC is unique in its commitment to science and practice. Not only do they sponsor groundbreaking scientific research into social and emotional well-being, but they also help people apply this research to their personal and professional lives.
Since 2001, they have been at the fore of a new scientific movement to explore the roots of happy and compassionate individuals, strong social bonds, and altruistic behavior, called the science of a meaningful life. Their goal is to support cultural shifts in the ways people view human nature, understand the sources of true happiness, and value their connections to one another – all to promote a kinder and more compassionate society.
To achieve this overarching aim, the GGSC focuses on these long-term, large-scale outcomes:
A shift in conventional wisdom about human nature, so that the public views kindness and compassion as no less “natural” to humans than selfishness and aggression;
Greater awareness about the keys to social and emotional well-being, including the factors most likely to cause people to act on their instincts for kindness and compassion;
Greater demand for programs that foster the social-emotional well-being of their participants, driven by greater awareness about the research-based benefits of these programs;
Deeper understanding within educational institutions of how and why to support social-emotional development, nurturing a new generation that is better equipped to deal with conflict, handle stress, and widen their circles of kindness and compassion;
Higher levels of emotional well-being within institutions, specifically in families, schools, workplaces, and the health care system, and better-preparing people to respond to others with care, equanimity, and generosity.
That is why we couldn’t be happier to have The Greater Good Science Center as our laureates for the 2021 World Happiness Awards! All of our laureates will receive recognition by the World Happiness Fest, highlighting and showcasing them in the individual or community category on the World Happiness Awards website and the World Happiness Fest communications channels. Special recognition will be granted to individuals and communities that showcase “broad and/or deep outreach” and “positive impact” within the boundaries of their communities of influence. These relate to cities, companies, countries, hospitals, schools, etc., which, at the same time, showcases the core values of Compassion, Gratitude, Discovery, and Connection embedded in their projects and activities.
In collaboration with the United Nations University for Peace along with 300+ international thought leaders, corporate, government, research, and educational institutions, The World Happiness Awards situate happiness and well-being as essential components of global innovation.
Join us in our celebration of people and communities, making this planet a better place for all!
