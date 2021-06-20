Middlesex- Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302380
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2021 0325 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14 Williamstown, Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation.
ACCUSED: John Rondini
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/19/2021 at approximately 0330 hours Troopers responded to a crash on
Vermont Route 14 in Williamstown, Vermont at the intersection of Business Center
Road. The operator left the scene prior to police response. An investigation
determined John Rondini left the scene of an accident and operated in a
negligent manner. Rondini was later located and issued a citation to appear in
Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2021 0800 hours.
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.