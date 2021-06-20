Middlesex- Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302380

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2021 0325 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 14 Williamstown, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation.

ACCUSED: John Rondini

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/19/2021 at approximately 0330 hours Troopers responded to a crash on

Vermont Route 14 in Williamstown, Vermont at the intersection of Business Center

Road. The operator left the scene prior to police response. An investigation

determined John Rondini left the scene of an accident and operated in a

negligent manner. Rondini was later located and issued a citation to appear in

Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2021 0800 hours.

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.