St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Minor Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A402855
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2021 1848 hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Walden
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Greaves Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James R. Montgomery
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe Front End Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: William Patrick Huntoon Jr.
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruz
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Severe Front End Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 15, at the intersection of Greaves Road, in Walden Vermont. Vermont State Troopers concluded during investigation that Operator 1 (Montgomery) failed to yield to Operator 2 (Huntoon) before turning his vehicle onto VT 215. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage. Troopers were assisted by Walden Fire and Rescue, and Operator 2 (Huntoon) was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Pending* T23 VSA 1048(b) Stop or Yield Intersections.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.