St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash with Minor Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A402855

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2021 1848 hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Walden

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Greaves Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James R. Montgomery

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Severe Front End Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William Patrick Huntoon Jr.

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruz

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Severe Front End Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 15, at the intersection of Greaves Road, in Walden Vermont. Vermont State Troopers concluded during investigation that Operator 1 (Montgomery) failed to yield to Operator 2 (Huntoon) before turning his vehicle onto VT 215. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage. Troopers were assisted by Walden Fire and Rescue, and Operator 2 (Huntoon) was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Pending* T23 VSA 1048(b) Stop or Yield Intersections.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.