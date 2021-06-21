Social Media Platform, YoReSpot Joins Forces with Hyper - Local Online News Network yourNEWS

YoReSpot Brandon Irlbeck (CEO YoReSpot) yourNEWS

BAYARD, IOWA, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YoReSpot, a new online social media platform that centers around community and unity, has announced the collaboration with the news network yourNews. This is creating a media giant between the two entities as valuable partners creating solutions for the ever-changing digital media landscape.

For anyone who likes the news, it is essential to have good sources to fall back on and have a good go-to platform that can help them find the best stories from legitimate journalists with no political or moral biases. It is not just the person’s social responsibility to share factual news information online, but most people need to keep their reputation intact. This is what YoReSpot and yourNews aims to accomplish with their partnership.

YoReSpot is an app that is built around community and unity. Founder Brandon Irlbeck grew tired of watching opposing views to social media giants and mogul’s censors. His background in computer science, a drive to become better than others, an unbiased towards anyone’s religion, personal identification, and views is what helped him create the app.

YoReSpot is inviting everybody to experience social media the way it was intended to be—free from censorship and open to all.

When asked about the collaboration between the two companies, Irlbeck indicated that the synergy is “absolutely amazing!” He went on to say, “Our members are really appreciating the addition of getting their news from yourNews as they are posting what interests them on their feeds on YoReSpot with no fear of being censored.”

yourNews is an online daily news platform operating in local edition in every zip code in the United States like Fox, CBS, and ABC. The company operates as a national network with local affiliates. All their affiliates are broadcast stations. With local news departments, they provide the national news. The affiliates provide the local content and get promoted from their station.

According to yourNews founder, Sam Anthony, “We are extremely excited for this new collaboration with YoReSpot. In fact, it all started just a few weeks ago, where our names are spelled slightly differently. Still, we have a greatly beneficial relationship, and we’re growing together with yourNews being the news media and YoReSpot being the distribution platform.”

About YoReSpot

YoReSpot is a social media platform that supports less aggressive and divided socializing. It’s a new app created around two concepts—community and unity. The platform is against negativity, closed minds, and censorship. Even people with conflicting views have the chance to come, have their voice, and use it without fear of repercussion.

About yourNews

yourNews is the first-ever online social news that runs a local edition in every zip code in the United States. The platform seeks to offer local news in every city in America and is the future of news.

To learn more about this new partnership, visit YoReSpot’s official website at https://yorespot.com and yourNews at https://yournews.com.

YoReSpot Unity & Community