Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): Unit Block of 5th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Unit Block of 5th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:15 pm, the suspect approached the victim and demanded their property. The suspect brandished a handgun, took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

