ALLATRA International Public Movement Invites Elon Musk as an Honorary Speaker at the International Online Conference

ALLATRA International Public Movement invites Elon Musk to be an honorary speaker at the global online conference "Global Crisis. This Will Affect Everyone." on July 24th, 2021 at 11 am EST” — ALLATRA IPM

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement (ALLATRA IPM) invites Elon Musk to be an honorary speaker at the global online conference " Global Crisis. This Will Affect Everyone. " The conference will take place on July 24th, 2021 at 11 am EST. This conference will be streamed to thousands of platforms worldwide and simultaneously translated to more than 60 languages, as the previous conferences that were organized on the ALLATRA platform.The whole world will be honored for Elon Musk to be part of this event as people would love to hear Mr. Musk's solution to the upcoming crisis.ALLATRA IPM involves volunteers from more than 180 countries actively working on disseminating key messages to the world community. This conference is meant to bring attention to the urgent economic and technology crisis which we are to face as a civilization in the near future. It will gather leading specialists and scientists in the industry, high-caliber influencers, and opinion leaders in all fields as well as distinguished representatives of various countries.It is our great pleasure to hear from Elon Musk as the world's most renowned innovator, businessman, and philanthropist who has contributed to the development of many industries and has impacted the lives of millions of people worldwide. Mr. Musk an inspiring example of a person who uses his life to accelerate humanity’s evolution, promote advanced technologies, and improve people’s lives on a global scale. At the same time, Elon's humanitarian and environmental initiatives are aimed at raising awareness of the problems that humanity faces nowadays and on finding effective solutions to these problems.Taking into account Elon's prominent role in the development of many sectors of the world economy as well as your active public position, we take this opportunity to kindly invite Elon Musk as an honorary speaker at the international online conference "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone," which will be held on July 24, at 8:00 a.m. PST (15:00 GMT), on the platform of ALLATRA International Public Movement.Initiators and organizers of the conference are volunteers from over 180 countries, who have gathered together in order to raise awareness of the upcoming global crisis in various fields, which will affect every person on the planet, and to jointly find solutions to these problems for the benefit of all humanity. The significance of this event is difficult to overestimate due to its unprecedented scale and the scope of issues included in the agenda.The topics to be discussed at the conference are as follows:(1) Development of advanced technology such as AI: threats to the global economy, to employment and safety of people worldwide;(2) Most pressing global issues: environmental degradation, climate change, inequality, and geopolitical tensions;(3) Solutions that will help humanity to promptly and efficiently cope with the above-mentioned issues.Participants of the conference will include world business people, economists, innovators, researchers, public figures, as well as highly distinguished representatives of various countries. All speakers and billions of viewers worldwide would greatly appreciate you sharing your opinion on the aforesaid topics at this global-scale event, in particular on the issues of innovations and AI threats. As Elon shares his vision and ideas with us, it will be simultaneously interpreted into more than 60 languages and streamed to thousands of channels with billions of people watching live.An official letter of invitation has been sent to Elon Musk and the whole world is patiently waiting for acceptance and appearance.About The Conference:The time has come to realize the REALITY of the WORLD'S THREATS. The global crisis is gaining momentum every day. The world's financial and economic, ecological, anthropological, climatic crises are realities that every human being is already facing. Will the future of mankind be self-destruction or civilization development?The international online conference "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone" is an event of utmost importance organized by volunteers from around the world on the platform of ALLATRA International Public Movement.On July 24, 2021, at 15:00 GMT, a live broadcast of the conference will be streamed on thousands of media channels and platforms with simultaneous interpreting into more than 60 languages.The purpose of the conference is to provide a comprehensive, thorough overview of external and internal factors of the rapidly progressing global crisis that is affecting everyone.Key topics of the conference:● Digital transformation, the introduction of high technology based on artificial intelligence in various fields of the life of world society: risks and benefits.● The fourth industrial revolution and a threat of mass unemployment.● Future without jobs. Causes of the inevitable collapse of the world economy if the consumerist format is preserved.● Radical changes in all spheres of society.● The problem of overpopulation.● Rapid depletion of the planet’s resources.● Global climate change.● Cyclicity of geological events that depend on external factors.● Importance of every person in building the Creative Society.● Survival of humanity and revival of civilization.At this conference, volunteers from around the world, people who have a realistic view of the current situation, together with researchers and experts from different fields, will outline the cause-and-effect links between the various crises already affecting everyone and the impending global catastrophe.Creative Society project official websiteinfo@allatraunites.com

