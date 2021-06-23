H.E. Ghadiyali appointed as the Global Ambassador by the United Nations University for Peace
The Commission for Peace appoints H.E. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali as its first Ambassador to the United Nations University for Peace.SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Commission for Peace, founded and chaired by Barbara Winston, has joined the United Nations University for Peace under the auspices and vision of Dean Juan Carlos Sainz-Borgo in a Peace Innovation Initiative. The Peace Innovation Initiative is driven by a mission to create a global culture of peace, where peace-inspired innovation serves as the foundation upon which our global systems of operation are built.
. H.E. Ghadiyali will serve as a global Ambassador, carrying out the mission and vision of the Peace Innovation Initiative and the United Nations University for Peace (UPEACE)
“It’s indeed an honor to have been appointed by Barbara Winston to the Commission for Peace and conferred with the title of Ambassador to the United Nations UPeace. Especially, at a time when the world desperately seeks more and more participation of people from across the world to come together to create an atmosphere of sustainable, long term peace” said H.E. Zulfiquar Ghadiyali.
As Ambassador to the UN University for Peace, H.E. Ghadiyali will hold an official honorary title with the University and will be entrusted to uphold the UN Code of Conduct and Ethics and is granted the right to represent the UN University for Peace as Ambassador in its efforts to construct the DNA of peace.
This high honor is reserved for those outstanding individuals who demonstrate a lifelong and proven commitment to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, which can only be realized with strong global partnerships and cooperation with private citizens, civil society, corporations and governments.
Created by UN General Assembly Resolution 35/55, the University for Peace has been training leaders for peace for the past four decades. It is a unique global academic institution with over 2,000 alumni hailing from more than 120 nations. Through its Master’s and Doctoral degree programmes, UPEACE trains future leaders to explore and formulate strategies and practices in various contexts to address the causes of multiple problems affecting human and global wellbeing, and thus contribute to the processes of peacekeeping and peacebuilding. UPEACE education is experiential and unique, empowering, transformative and cultivates critical thinking in its students.
UPEACE works relentlessly to create a truly global peace curriculum and the Commission for Peace is disseminating this curriculum widely in a worldwide campaign to build centers of excellence for peace innovation that will mainstream peace and sustainability. As Ambassador to UPEACE, and a founding member of the Commission for Peace, H.E. Ghadiyali will carry out the mission and vision of the Peace Innovation Initiative and its various projects, such as the establishment of centers of excellence for peace innovation.
“H.E. Ghadiyali’s dedication to human rights in the highest order, his expertise and knowledge as a global leader in technology, innovation and social impact is most impressive and would bring a tremendous amount of strength to the University and to the Peace Innovation Initiative” said Barbara Winston, Chair and President of the Commission for Peace.
Sustainable peace acknowledges that ending conflict is not enough and that true peace requires a more holistic approach. Peace and sustainability strengthens a society from within by creating an environment that nurtures communities and supports enterprise. A society that can support businesses is a society able to provide basic social services and livelihood opportunities, resulting in peace as well as sustainable development.
More information on the Peace Innovation Initiative will be forthcoming on the UPEACE website.
