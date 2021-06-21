Paracosma Recognized as one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For in 2021’
Despite various challenges, the dedication and commitment of our team is central to our success,”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paracosma Inc has been recognized as one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For in 2021’ by Exeleon Magazine. The May 2021 edition of the magazine features an interview with Ken Ehrhart, Founder and CEO of Paracosma, along with other business leaders sharing their journey of excellence to inspire aspiring leaders across the globe.
“All the companies featured as one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ exhibits marvelous work culture, trust and healthy relationship with their employees and clients. These companies rose to the challenges to become role models and set an example to be followed by other companies in the years to come,” says Daryl Yeung, Editor in Chief of Exeleon Magazine.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Exeleon Magazine in their list of Best Companies to Work For. We depend on our growing team of expert engineers and artists to deliver excellence to our clients and seek to provide them with the best possible support to advance their skills and careers,” said Mr. Ehrhart.
The interview with Mr. Ehrhart covers how Paracosma, during this global pandemic, managed to tackle various challenges and thrived with 2020 revenue hitting record highs. “Despite various challenges, the dedication and commitment of our team is central to our success,” says Mr. Ehrhart.
About Paracosma
Paracosma is an Augmented and Virtual Reality Solutions Provider. Paracosma services include custom Augmented and Virtual Reality application development, virtual office and event production, and 3D content creation, including photorealistic modeling as well as 360 video production and distribution. Founded in 2016, Paracosma has over 80 employees in offices in the US, Japan and Nepal. Paracosma has been recognized as one of the “Most Promising”, “Fastest Growing”, “Most Innovative”, “Most Trusted”, “Top 10” and “Ten Best AR/VR Solutions Providers”.
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a Business and Tech Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
