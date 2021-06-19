DOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 19 – JUNE 25

Newsroom Posted on Jun 18, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 1.6, Nuhou Street and Nani Street, on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for installation of traffic sensors.

2) ELEELE

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 15, Akalei Street and Kaumualii Highway, on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for bike lane clearing and shoulder grading work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for lane and shoulder work.

2) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

3) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, June 20, through Friday morning, June 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

4) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, June 19, and Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during set times throughout the day.

The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Every Saturday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Sunday and State Holiday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

5) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 1.3 and 2.5, near Wainiha Powerhouse Road, on Saturday, June 19, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping and ditch clearing work.

— HALEWILI ROAD (ROUTE 540) —

1) ELEELE

Bridge closure and lane shift of Halewili Road (Route 540) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 3.3, Quarry Road and Halewili Road, on Thursday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work at the Wahiawa Stream (Makai) Bridge.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Right lane closure of Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.4, on Saturday, June 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

