DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 19 – JUNE 25

Posted on Jun 18, 2021

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 78 and 79, Leilani Parkway and Iolani Lane, on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

2) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 35.5, Niupea Homestead Road and Paauilo Mill Road, on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) WAIMEA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 3.9 and 6.9, near Saddle Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

