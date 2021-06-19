Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,606 in the last 365 days.

DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 19 – JUNE 25

Posted on Jun 18, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 78 and 79, Leilani Parkway and Iolani Lane, on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

 

 

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

 

2) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 35.5, Niupea Homestead Road and Paauilo Mill Road, on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

 

3) WAIMEA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 3.9 and 6.9, near Saddle Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

###

You just read:

DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 19 – JUNE 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.