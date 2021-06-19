DOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 19 – JUNE 25

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — H-1 FREEWAY — 1) HONOLULU Right or left lane closure on the Pali Highway offramp (Exit 21A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work. 2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Full closure of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. 3) HONOLULU TO AINA HAINA Roving right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Middle Street and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for sand barrel replacement. 4) HONOLULU TO HALAWA Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Keehi Interchange on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacement work. 5) HONOLULU TO PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Lane shifts on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and Pearl City Interchange on Sunday, June 20, through Friday, June 25, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign replacement work. — H-2 FREEWAY — 1) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK) Lane shifts and possible closures of the onramps and offramps from the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 5 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for street marking. Ramps will remain open unless there is a safety concern, or the minimum lane width cannot be maintained. If a ramp closure is needed, signage and a detour will be in place. — H-3 FREEWAY — 1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE Roving closure of the H-3 Freeway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and the Halawa Interchange on Wednesday, June 23, through Thursday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping. — FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/99/930) — 1) MAKAHA Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Makaha Valley Road on Wednesday, June 23, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for catch basin work. 2) NANAKULI Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Nanakuli Avenue and Helelua Street on Monday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for BMP maintenance. 3) PEARL CITY Left lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Waiawa Road on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work. 4) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW) The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project. Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the westbound direction. 5) WAIANAE Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the westbound direction between Hakimo Road and Kaukama Road on Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for fence repair. 6) WAIANAE Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Mailiilii Road and Maipalaoa Road on Wednesday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for overhead utility work. 7) WAIANAE Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the westbound direction between St. John’s Road and Kaukamana Street on Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for overhead utility work. 8) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, June 20 through Friday, June 25, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. — KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) — 1) KANEOHE Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree trimming. — KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) — 1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK) Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the eastbound direction between Waa Street and Kaimoku Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for trenching, pipe installations, and sidewalk repairs. 2) NIU VALLEY Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs. 3) KAILUA Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions between Old Kalanianaole Road and Kailua Road on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping. — KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) — 1) HAUULA Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Aakahi Gulch Road and Kahikole Place on Thursday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming. 2) KAHUKU Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Poohaili Stret and Puuluana Street on Thursday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. 3) KAHUKU Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kuilima Drive on Thursday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming. 4) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE) Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include: No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. 5) LAIE Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Wahinepee Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge repairs. 6) PEARL CITY Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Farrington Highway and Waihona Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work. 7) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK) Lane shift on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Waihona Street and Kuala Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. 8) PUPUKEA Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Sunset Beach Neighborhood Park on Monday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for school flasher repairs. 9) PUPUKEA Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Ke Nui Road and Paumalu Place on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming. 10) SALT LAKE (NIGHT WORK) Full closure of Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Radford Drive on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. 11) WAHIAWA Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the northbound direction between Nui Avenue and Paalaa Uka Pupupukea road on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work. 12) WAIPAHU Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the southbound direction between Waipahu Street and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs. — LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) — 1) KANEOHE Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between Nalanieha Street and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping. — NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) — 1) HONOLULU Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for fence repairs. 2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Waiakamilo Road and Libby Street on Tuesday, June 22, through Thursday, June 23, from 8:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., for trenching work. 3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Halekauwila Street and Sumner Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail work. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. 4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Lagoon Drive and Sand Island Access Road on Sunday, June 6, through Friday, June 4, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail work. Motorists will be detoured. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. 5) PEARL HARBOR (NIGHT WORK) Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between OMalley Boulevard and Center Drive on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work. — PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) — 1) HONOLULU Two lane closures on the Pali Highway in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 2) HONOLULU Left lane closure and left turn pocket closed on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 3) HONOLULU Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Wylie Street and Coelho Way on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 4) KANEOHE Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 5) NUUANU Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Niolopa Street and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk, curb and gutter work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 6) NUUANU Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 7) NUUANU Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Pali Tunnels and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 8) NUUANU (NIGHT WORK) Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Jack Lane and Ahipuu Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, over a 24-hour period, for concrete driveway work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org 9) NUUANU Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Wylie Street and Dowsett Avenue on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for curb, gutter and sidewalk work. For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org —VINEYARD BOULEVARD — 1) HONOLULU Left lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Maunakea Street and Queen Emma Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work. 2) HONOLULU Left lane and left turn pocket closed on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Queen Emma Street and Nuuanu Avenue on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work. — KAPOLEI PARKWAY — 1) KAPOLEI Right lane closure on Kapolei Parkway in the westbound direction between Kolowaka Drive and Renton Road on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Leeward Bikeway project. — KANEOHE BAY DRIVE — 1) KANEOHE Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the westbound direction between Puohala Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. — LAGOON DRIVE — 1) HONOLULU Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299. — WILIKINA DRIVE — 1) WAHIAWA Right lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the westbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Kunia Road on Thursday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility work. — NUUANU AVENUE — 1) NUUANU Lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of Wylie Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for electrical work. — ALA NAPUNANI STREET — 1) MOANALUA Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage improvements. — AOLELE STREET — 1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299 2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Aolewa Street and Lagoon Drive on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299 3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Aolewa Street and Paiea Street on Friday, June 25, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299 — MIDDLE STREET — 1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Lane closures on Middle Street in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and King Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement construction. Traffic will be contraflowed in the southbound lanes. — OLOMEA STREET — 1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction between Kokea Street and Auld Lane on Sunday night, June 20, through Friday morning, June 25, over a 24-hour period, for sewer line work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed. — SCHOOL STREET — 1) NUUANU Lane closure on School Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Lusitania Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical work. — UALENA STREET — 1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK) Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed. One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299 — WYLIE STREET — 1) NUUANU Right or left lane closure of Wylie Street in both directions between Nuuanu Avenue and Pali Highway on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for resurfacing work. — CORAL SEA ROAD — 1) EWA (NIGHT WORK) Right lane closure on Coral Sea Road in the eastbound direction between Long Island Street and Triploi Street on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work. — FORT BARRETTE ROAD — 1) KAPOLEI Right lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in the northbound direction between Roosevelt Road and Kapolei Parkway on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for utility work. — FORT WEAVER ROAD (ROUTE 76) — 1) EWA (NIGHT WORK) Lanes shifted on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Renton Road and the H-1 Freeway on Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work. 2) EWA Right lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in the southbound direction between Old Fort Weaver Road and Renton Road on Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming. — PUULOA ROAD — 1) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK) Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and H-201 Freeway on Monday, June 21, from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming. ###