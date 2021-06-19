Night closures of Haleakala Highway at Makawao Avenue intersection June 22-24

Main, News Posted on Jun 18, 2021 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui motorists of night closures of Haleakala Highway at the Makawao Avenue intersection Tuesday, June 22 through Thursday, June 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Complete closure of the intersection at night will clear the work zone of traffic, allowing the contractor to expedite the asphalt milling and paving work and provide increased safety for their workers and the traveling public. During the closure hours Haleakala Highway traffic will be detoured at the Makani Road intersection and at the Kula Highway/Old Haleakala Highway intersection.

Motorists are advised to drive with care and obey construction signage when approaching the work area and accessing the detours along Route 37. Roadwork is weather permitting.