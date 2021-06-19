New And Local Children's Book Author Who Will Have Book Read By Mayor Mboka
EINPresswire.com/ -- Local children's book author J.J. Shegog's will have her book Now I'm Really Mad read by Mayor Mboka at Crossroads Fair Trade Goods & Gifts Saturday June 26, 2021 at 10:00am. Shegog is the author of the series with the projected second installment Now I’m Really Mad Too set to release early 2022.
This is J.J.'s first book in the series of upcoming books. The event was designed to introduce Shegog's book to the community and to help promote her book.
" It's a great honor for my book to be chosen..." said Shegog in a statement, "...and it means a lot to me that Mayor Mboka, Crossroads Fair Trade Goods and Gifts and all of Bloomington-Normal area are so supportive of diversity and educating children about cultures."
Shegog says the book Now I'm Really Mad is a fun yet relatable book for kids and is written in a style for easy understanding. It teaches children different strategies to help them manage feelings of anger.”
The event will begin with J.J. Shegog meeting and signing books, followed by the reading of the book by Mayor Mboka and a question-and-answer session with audience. Shegog will be signing copies of her new book and talking with local residents about the stories behind the book. All are welcome to attend this free event.
Shegog’s vision is to teach and empower children around the world. Her background includes an undergraduate degree in English, a two-month experience studying abroad in Spain, and a Master’s degree in elementary education.
Shegog’s future plans include releasing books in Spanish, and creating children books that feature Latino , Asian, Native American, inter-racial families, persons on the autistic spectrum, and persons with disabilities as main characters. She also will be releasing a Mental Health Toolkit geared for adults in early August/ late September.
J.J. Shegog
Jair's Collections
+1 312-772-3196
jjshegog@jaircollections.com