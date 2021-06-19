Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Hosts Signing Ceremony for Legislation Strengthening Protections Against Race-Based Discrimination

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Signing Ceremony for Legislation Strengthening Protections Against Race-Based Discrimination

 

Gov. Ricketts (right) presents a ceremonial copy of LB 451 to State Senator Terrell McKinney at today's ceremony.

 

Gov. Ricketts (right) presents a ceremonial copy of LB 451 to

State Senator Terrell McKinney at today's ceremony.

 

OMAHA – Governor Pete Ricketts held a ceremonial signing of Legislative Bill (LB) 451 this afternoon at the Highlander Dining Room in North Omaha.  The bill was introduced and prioritized by State Senator Terrell McKinney of Omaha.  It strengthens protections against workplace discrimination on the basis of race, clarifying that race includes characteristics such as hair texture and protective hairstyles.

 

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development collaborated with local leaders to help the bill gain widespread support.  The Legislature passed the bill on April 29, 2021 by a vote of 40-4, and Gov. Ricketts signed it into law on May 5, 2021

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Signing Ceremony for Legislation Strengthening Protections Against Race-Based Discrimination

