Arrests Made in Burglary Two and Destruction of Property Offense: 1000 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce that arrests have been made in reference to Burglary and Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Monday, June 7, 2021, in the 1000 block of V Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:23 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

 

On Friday, June 18, 2021, 28 year-old Tyrone Carter, and 28 year-old Travon Carter, both of Southeast DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Destruction of Property.

 

