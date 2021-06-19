Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,791 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of 34th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the 3200 Block of 34th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:36 pm, Second District officers were patrolling in the area of the listed location when they heard multiple gunshots. While investigating, officers witnessed four suspects brandishing weapons and shooting at the victims. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were pursued by responding officers. The pursuit ended in the 4300 block of Chaplin Street, Southeast, where all of the suspects were apprehended by officers. Two adult males were located at the scene of the shooting. Each sustained gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both victims to an area hospital for treatment. One of the victims is being treated for life threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, June 17, 2021, 20 year-old Kamanye Williams, of Northwest, DC, 20 year-old Dominique Franks, and 23 year-old Melvin Morris, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun). Additionally, 17 year-old Nkobia Edwards, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged as an adult with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

 

###

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of 34th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.