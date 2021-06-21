Highest Royalty Paying Platform for God-inspired Works Launches on the Google Play Store
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three months ago, parent company 2Tigers LLC launched Readio App, a platform exclusively for authors producing works inspired by The Most High. It is currently the only digital platform with the highest royalties - 75% for ebooks and 40% for audiobooks.
Readio was built to enhance the experience of traditional and self-published Christian authors from increasing book sales to expanding exposure to their published works. Authors of God-inspired works can now reach their potential niche Readers without industry red tape:
* Books lost among non-christian content
* Plummeting book sales due to algorithm-influenced unrelated classifications
This innovative platform was designed not only to provide Authors with the highest royalties but additionally, price control and unrivaled marketing opportunities. Now, Authors can enjoy increased visibility of their works without unfair restrictions:
* No long-term or binding contracts designed to reduce your earnings.
* No exclusivity required. Readio does not prohibit you from having your published works on other platforms.
There are currently limited spaces left in Readio’s 75k Promo which gives authors who:
1. Sign up
2. Complete their onboarding
3. Upload their books to our app
FREE ad spots on its website (www.ReadioApp.com), Limelight Newsletter, and across seven of our digital platforms.
As an ecosystem, Readio App allows readers to seamlessly browse through its library of ebooks and audiobooks, purchase their selections, as well as, read and listen to the ebooks and audiobooks inside the app.
Authors and Readers have already begun to leave reviews on their experience.
Book Lover and Author Kobe Brewster (California, U.S.) says:
“It's a great app, a good place for Christians to find creative stories to read as well as a place for Christian authors to display their work. Get this app if you haven't and enjoy the awesome reads.”
Business Owner, Marie-Colette Dimanche (North Carolina, U.S.):
“This app is super easy to navigate and very informative! There are so many different selections to choose from.”
Across the world, International Publisher Cambabooks (Nigeria) expresses a similar sentiment:
“Congrats on an excellent user-friendly interface for uploading books!”
Visit our Landing Page for more information and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, MeWe, Clubhouse @ReadioApp, and on Twitter @2TigersLLC.
Authors sign up and claim your free ad spots here.
Readers get our app from the Google Play Store and save 35% off of your first purchase using coupon code GP35.
Download Readio App here.
Readio App
