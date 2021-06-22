The Original Weird Girl Releases Her A-Z Guide to Owning One’s Own Weird
Weird Is Not a Label, It's a Lifestyle
The bottom line is you don’t have to understand something to like it, and you don’t have to understand someone to like them.”WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelley Brown took her successful essay series to a new level in “Weird Girl Adventures From A to Z,” her new book that hits bookstores today. Brown, a mindfulness educator, mentor and speaker, uses her own real-life experiences to help others realize weird is not a label but a lifestyle.
— Shelley Brown
“Weird Girl Adventures,” published by AlyBlue Media, is a collection of short stories detailing Brown’s escapades. Witty, humorous and filled with attitude, Brown’s recollections of life’s moments — positive and negative — remind readers that “with all our quirks and foibles, we’re okay,” as Kimberly Davis’ foreword explains.
“I grew up confused,” Brown writes. “Everyone was so isolated in their own messed-up bubble of struggles…. Somehow this translates into a huge space of isolation and loneliness, later defined as the proverbial I-am-not-enough that plagues so many of us.” Brown writes honestly and authentically about her struggles but also tells her stories of overcoming those challenges, claiming her individuality and fully appreciating the journey of the “extraordinary through the ordinary.”
“Weird Girl Adventures” takes readers from contemplating “false eyelash feminism” to running marathons to surviving a spinal injury to the emotional rollercoaster of marriage to divorce. “I have decided to use my voice to tell you stuff that you may not otherwise know,” Brown says. “Not to scare you or make you feel bad, but to inform you so you’re not totally taken by surprise as I have been. Maybe it’s my own ignorance. Maybe it’s lack of cable.” That stuff Brown shares reminds readers to ground their lives in joy, allow their weird and stop feeling like they are not enough.
Shelley Brown spent 25 years in corporate America but transitioned to the role of speaker, mentor, educator and artist after overcoming a serious spinal injury in 2014. She helps others live a life of gratitude and joy, encouraging audiences to embrace their weird and join what she calls the “collective weirdness of humaning.” Brown travels the world sharing her W.E.I.R.D. at Work framework that addresses belonging and inclusion.
